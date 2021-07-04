5 minutes with Chef G from SA's much anticipated Radisson RED Rosebank

The much anticipated Radisson RED Rosebank is set to open in August, pending any Covid-19 restrictions. We sat down with lead kitchen creator Genghis San aka Chef G about the new hotel, his travels and more.

This is what he had to say: Tell us, how did you enter this profession? My mom and dad were in the industry. Ironically, I kept telling myself that “I’m not going to be a chef”. It wasn’t something that appealed to me at the start. I tried a few industries after school, but none felt as though they were for me. I slowly found my way into a kitchen, which I enjoyed. I’ve worked at many hotels over the years, and I can finally say that I love what I do.

What has your biggest achievement been? It was definitely the day that I became a chef and made my dad proud. Within three years after my studies, I became an Executive Chef.

I remember being with my dad and seeing the tears in his eyes because he was so proud of me. My dad was a chef for all his life. Being able to share this passion with him made me a stronger and better chef.

If it wasn’t for my dad, I would never be where I am today. What is your favourite foodie destination and why? Cape Town, for sure! There is so much culture to experience in the Cape and so many things to do.

From the Winelands to Simon’s Town to the West Coast, you always find some little bistro or restaurant that blows you away with their offerings. I think people underestimate how much Joburg has to offer. I’m excited to show them when Radisson RED Rosebank rolls out its diverse menu. What is the one thing you cannot live without while on holiday?

I can’t be alone. I have to have my family with me. Life is better when it’s shared with the ones you love, right? What advice do you have for people wanting to get into a career in the tourism industry, especially during the pandemic? Understandably, youngsters coming out of a hotel school or experiential learning would feel nervous and apprehensive about their prospects due to the pandemic.

But, they should never give up. Our industry will go back to what it was before. The right job will come along. People from all over enjoy the culture of South Africa, and our industry will bounce back.

So keep your head up and try to stay positive. Have you cooked for any celebrities? I’ve cooked for international and national soccer teams during the 2010 Soccer World Cup.