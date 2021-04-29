5 SA bars that make you feel like you’ve escaped to a whole other world

South Africa boasts a wide selection of top bars and restaurants all across the country.

From dingy dives with good prices to high-end cocktail bars, there are bars to suit all tastes and budgets.

Here are five bars that make you feel like you’ve escaped to a whole other world:

For those wanting to escape to paradise

Tobago’s at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town

With Atlantic Ocean views, a fresh sea breeze, palm trees and delicious cocktails, it’s easy to believe that you’ve escaped to paradise when you visit Tobago’s Bar.

The bar is currently running a daily 'happy hour' special, with specific cocktails and mocktails available for just R65 each. With the view, the happy hour special and amazing drinks, who wouldn’t want to enjoy this little piece of paradise?

For those wanting to escape to New York

Sin+Tax, Johannesburg

You’re instantly transported to the Big Apple the minute you step into this Johannesburg bar.

Named one of the world’s top bars last year, you will get that New York feel. Visit on Thursday nights when they have live jazz.

For those wanting to escape to the bush

Kruger Station, Kruger National Park

If you’re looking for a bar that makes you feel as though you’re in the middle of nowhere, then you have to check out the Round in 9 bar at the Kruger Station.

It also makes you feels like you’re in a luxury bar in another destination. Kruger Station has just launched a happy hour special-buy your first drink you get your second drink at half price (provided that the second drink is the same as the first).

Grab refreshing drinks between your game drives.

For those wanting to escape to a tropical island

Lucky Shaker, Umhlanga

Lucky Shaker touts themselves as that bar that’s there to “provide an oasis for those in search of a better experience”. Try theTropical Shakedown, Jungle Brew and Traveller cocktails.

For those wanting to escape to a dive bar in Hawaii

Surfa Rosa, Cape Town

Surfa Rosa in Harrington Street in Cape Town describes itself as “an edgy neighbourhood bar with a subliminal rock-and-roll influence”. If you’ve ever wanted to experience a dive bar, then this is for you.

This Cape Town establishment might have a rock-and-roll decor theme, but the menu is very tropical, with Tiki cocktails the most popular choice on the menu.