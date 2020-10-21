5 things to do for under R100 in Johannesburg during the school holidays

With the school holidays starting next week, parents can treat their children to fun-filled activities that do not have to cost an arm and leg. Here are five things to do for under R100 in Johannesburg during the school holidays: Modderfontein Reserve View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modderfontein Reserve 🏞 (@modderfontein_reserve) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:18am PDT Modderfontein Reserve is a 275-hectare private park that consists of Modderfontein Spruit, many dams, grassland and hills. The reserve is opened for all activities, including running, cycling, hiking, birdwatching, picnicking and fishing every day from 6am to 6pm. Entry fee is R30 per adult, and R15 per child. Located at Arden Road. Visit https://modderfonteinreserve.co.za/

Sci-Bono Discovery Centre

The Sci- Bono Discovery Centre showcases a collection of interactive science and technology exhibits that is bound to get your child excited. Known as one of the most popular leisure and educational destinations in Gauteng, it will be an ideal destination for science and tech buffs.

The centre will only accommodate 50 people per session and running a 25 percent discount during the lockdown. Prices start from R40. Located at Mariam Makeba St and Helen Joseph Street, Johannesburg.

Visit http://www.sci-bono.co.za/index.html

Zoo Lake

Ducks and geese on the banks of Zoo Lake. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

If you want to enjoy the outdoors, take the children to Zoo Lake. Known as one of the city’s biggest attractions, there's plenty to do for those on a budget. The popular attraction was donated by Bait and Co in 1904. Entry is free.

Located on the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and West World Street in Parkview.

Walkhaven Dog Park

If you do not want to leave your dog at home, then head to Walkhaven Dog Park. Situated in the Muldersdrift area right next to the Cradle of Humankind on 22 hectares of rolling grassland and boasting two large dams, it's the ideal place to unwind. Doggies enter free, but adults pay R40 and children and pensioners pay R25. Open from 7am.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/Walkhaven/about/?ref=page_internal

Jozi X adventure centre

Jozi X adventure centre offers a day of fun and thrills for the entire family. Picture: Neil Baynes.

For the adventurous, Jozi X adventure centre offers a day of fun and thrills for the entire family. In fact, the park has been designed to cater for 4 to 75-year-olds. Activities include zorbing, bubble soccer and Action World with inflatable action games.

All the activities are frequently disinfected and cleaned throughout the day. Hand sanitiser stations and washbasins are readily available. Rates start from R100. Located at Cnr Main and Sloane in Bryanston.

Visit www.jozix.co.za/