5 winter attractions to add to your weekend bucket list

Magaliesberg

Magaliesburg is the perfect mix of history, wildlife and outdoor activities. The hour-long drive from Johannesburg takes you through some impressive landscapes.

Be sure to add The Cradle of Humankind, a strip of dolomite limestone caves that house fossilised remains of prehistoric animals, plants and hominids, to your bucket list.

Or treat yourself to a hot air balloon ride with Bill Harrop’s Original Balloon Safaris or a two-hour tour down the spectacular Ysterhout Kloof at Magaliesberg Canopy Tours.

Wilderness

Wilderness on the Garden Route near Knysna is a small town offering dramatic landscapes and exhilarating activities.

Perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in nature, this destination allows you to frolic at the beach, hike, and be adventurous.

Travellers can canoe or go paragliding. As Knysna is just over 30 minutes away from Wilderness, travellers can spend a day exploring the area.

Tsitsikamma

A two-hour drive from Gqeberha, Tsitsikamma, named from a Khoi word meaning a place of abundant or sparkling water, boasts breathtaking views of the Tsitsikamma Mountains and the Indian Ocean.

There are many towns worth exploring on your way to Tsitsikamma. These include St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

Once you reach your destination, go on or visit Tsitsikamma Canopy Tours for some striking views or bungee jump off one of the world’s highest bungee bridges, situated at Bloukrans Bridge.

Wild Coast

The Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape is known for its windswept cliffs, beaches and forests. The area boasts two nature reserves, game viewing, bird watching and whale viewing. Be sure to add Coffee Bay, Hole in the Wall and the Hlungwane Waterfall to your list.

Drakensberg

Escape to the mountain for a few days where the family can relax or go on exhilarating explorations. You will be spoilt for choice with grand views, whether you are travelling to the northern, southern or central Drakensberg.

The Drakensberg offers paintball, quad biking, canopy tours, birding, village tours and national park visits. If you are lucky, you might even see snow.