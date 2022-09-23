7 fun things to do around Mzansi to commemorate Heritage Day

With Heritage Day upon us, there are other exciting ways to celebrate your heritage, whether you enjoy a Koeksister, ikota or a braai. Regardless of tribe, South Africans have a rich culture to celebrate and a heritage to admire.

No matter which part of Mzansi you’re in, there’s plenty of activities for you to experience this Heritage Day. Here are seven fun things to do around the country to commemorate Heritage Day. DSTV Delicious Taste Festival, Gauteng

Join thousands of South Africans at the DStv delicious international food and music festival which has become part of our culture. Picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse Instead of blasting amapiano at home, why not attend this international festival which is perfect for both food and music lovers? This year, amazing artists such as award-winning, Nigerian-born artist Burna Boy and RnB living legend, Baby Face, will be gracing the stage at Kyalami Grand Prix. If your heritage is celebrated with food and music, then this is the place to celebrate. Heritage Day Festival, Gauteng

Put on your cultural attire and head to the Heritage Day Festival. Picture: Jason Boud. One thing about South African’s, we love a good party. This festival will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion and is suitable for the you, bae and the family. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional attire and join a fun 1.2km walk where awesome prizes are up for grabs. Robben Island, Western Cape Robben Island is an island in Table Bay, 6.9 km west of the coast of Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, South Africa. Robben Island is internationally known for the fact that Nobel Laureate and former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela was imprisoned on Robben Island. Picture: David Ritchie If you’re based in Mzansi’s “soft life” capital Cape Town and a history nerd, then Robben Island is the perfect way to commemorate Heritage Day. Considered a World Heritage Site, Robben Island was used as a prison and hospital during the 17th and 20th Centuries so you could plan an educational day trip for the family.

Cradle of Humankind, North West South African President Cyril Ramaphosa embraces a reconstruction of Homo Naledi's face at Maropeng Cradle of Humankind in Magaliesburg. Picture: Themba Hadebe Also considered a World Heritage Site, the Cradle of Humankind houses some of the most prominent and infamous fossils such as “Mrs Ples” and “Little Foot”. The Cradle of humankind showcases some of Earth’s earliest known life forms and 200-million-year-old fossils. The Maropeng Visitor Centre is an award-winning, world-class exhibition focusing on the development of humans and our ancestors over the past few million years. Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape, Limpopo

A young boy admires the Golden Rhino, an icon of Mapungubwe, made from gold foil discovered in a royal grave. Picture: Don Boroughs Mapungubwe cultural landscape joins Zimbabwe and Botswana with an open-air savannah landscape filled with a history that will have you marvelling at Africa’s storied history into ancient times. Also considered a World Heritage site, this landscape tells the tale of the rise and fall of the first indigenous kingdom in Southern Africa. Heritage Walk in Barberton, Mpumalanga Experience British culture in Barberton with its blockhouses and steam locomotives. REUTERS/Chris Wattie This heritage walk is a self-guided tour of the historical and cultural delights of Barberton. On this heritage walk, you can expect to see one of the first British-styled blockhouses, museums, a steam locomotive, and the garden of remembrance.

Battlefields, KwaZulu Natal Visit the KZN Battlefields showcasing more than 80 battlefields, museums, and places of remembrance. Picture: Suuplied Meandering through the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, the Battlefield Route boasts the largest concentration of battlefields in the southern hemisphere, showcasing more than 80 battlefields, museums, and places of remembrance. Excitingly, the route is also located close to game parks and conservancies. So, if you’re planning a day trip to the battlefields, you can also swap a historical heritage for an environmental one by visiting one of the many game parks en route.