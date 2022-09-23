7 fun things to do around Mzansi to commemorate Heritage Day

With Heritage Day upon us, there are other exciting ways to celebrate your heritage, whether you enjoy a Koeksister, ikota or a braai.
Regardless of tribe, South Africans have a rich culture to celebrate and a heritage to admire.
No matter which part of Mzansi you’re in, there’s plenty of activities for you to experience this Heritage Day.
Here are seven fun things to do around the country to commemorate Heritage Day.
DSTV Delicious Taste Festival, Gauteng
Cape Town ‘Minstrel and Malay Choirs’ is back after a two year break
Here’s where to dine this Heritage Day
First step in connecting popular ‘Golden Triangle’ between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town has begun
5 reasons why spring season is the best time to travel in South Africa
How to have an authentic travel experience in South Africa
Instead of blasting amapiano at home, why not attend this international festival which is perfect for both food and music lovers?
This year, amazing artists such as award-winning, Nigerian-born artist Burna Boy and RnB living legend, Baby Face, will be gracing the stage at Kyalami Grand Prix. If your heritage is celebrated with food and music, then this is the place to celebrate.
Heritage Day Festival, Gauteng
One thing about South African’s, we love a good party. This festival will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion and is suitable for the you, bae and the family. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional attire and join a fun 1.2km walk where awesome prizes are up for grabs.
Robben Island, Western Cape
If you’re based in Mzansi’s “soft life” capital Cape Town and a history nerd, then Robben Island is the perfect way to commemorate Heritage Day. Considered a World Heritage Site, Robben Island was used as a prison and hospital during the 17th and 20th Centuries so you could plan an educational day trip for the family.
Cradle of Humankind, North West
Also considered a World Heritage Site, the Cradle of Humankind houses some of the most prominent and infamous fossils such as “Mrs Ples” and “Little Foot”. The Cradle of humankind showcases some of Earth’s earliest known life forms and 200-million-year-old fossils. The Maropeng Visitor Centre is an award-winning, world-class exhibition focusing on the development of humans and our ancestors over the past few million years.
Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape, Limpopo
Mapungubwe cultural landscape joins Zimbabwe and Botswana with an open-air savannah landscape filled with a history that will have you marvelling at Africa’s storied history into ancient times. Also considered a World Heritage site, this landscape tells the tale of the rise and fall of the first indigenous kingdom in Southern Africa.
Heritage Walk in Barberton, Mpumalanga
This heritage walk is a self-guided tour of the historical and cultural delights of Barberton. On this heritage walk, you can expect to see one of the first British-styled blockhouses, museums, a steam locomotive, and the garden of remembrance.
Battlefields, KwaZulu Natal
Meandering through the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, the Battlefield Route boasts the largest concentration of battlefields in the southern hemisphere, showcasing more than 80 battlefields, museums, and places of remembrance. Excitingly, the route is also located close to game parks and conservancies.
So, if you’re planning a day trip to the battlefields, you can also swap a historical heritage for an environmental one by visiting one of the many game parks en route.
Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.