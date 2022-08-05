A game drive at the only hotel in the world situated on an active paleoanthropological site

The Cradle Boutique Hotel is celebrating wine and food, specifically Cederberg’s Shiraz by winemaker David Nieuwoudt. The hotel is located in a spectacular nature reserve of 9 000 hectares just outside Johannesburg.

It’s a unique ecotourism destination and the only hotel in the world situated on an active paleoanthropological site. The hotel’s chef, Tyrow Powers, has devised a special menu for the occasion, while those attending also have the option of going on a game drive after lunch to learn about the fauna, flora and incredible history which surrounds the visitor to this exclusive location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Lombard 🌍 (@essential_curiosity) In keeping with its cradle to table philosophy, Cradle Boutique Hotel and its on-site restaurant source most of their fresh produce locally. The lunch takes place at The Pavilion at The Cradle from 11h00 on Sunday, August 21, with a delicious menu. Price: R850 per person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Tilles (@jwtphoto) Guests have the option to stay after lunch and go on a game drive at 3.30pm. Canapés: include compressed watermelon & balsamic pearls; sesame & honey chicken skewers; brie & red onion tartlets, as well as basil & sundried tomato fritters. There will also be a selection of gin cocktails. Price: R550 a person and can be booked on Webtickets.

All profits from the Cradle Boutique Hotel are poured back into conservation, education and the protection of the Malapa Motsetse Foundation. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.