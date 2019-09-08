The InterContinental Johannesburg OR Tambo Airport.

Located on the doorstep of Joburg’s international airport, InterContinental Johannesburg OR Tambo Airport bustles 24 hours a day.



You will find the hotel teeming with people either having business meetings, catch-ups or checking in for some shut-eye while on a layover. I arrived on a Friday afternoon.





The air-conditioned reception area was just what I needed – along with the welcome drink. The hotel’s bar area was a hive of activity.





Tempted to join in the fun, I decided to stop by after dinner instead. After all, I had a dinner reservation at The Quill, where my plus one and I were to sample the new seasonal menu.





The Executive Room.





The dress code is smart, so I got to dress for dinner, which is something I love doing. As I made my way to the executive room, which offers a view of the airport, I couldn’t help but notice the security measures in place. You can only use the lift with a valid access card. This made me feel safe.





After getting ready, it was off to dinner. Each dish was presented so beautifully it seemed cruel to disturb the work of art on the plate. With a variety of starters to choose from, we decided on a mix of pear and blue cheese salad and kingklip served with cauliflower, mushrooms and a pinch of citrus salt.





The Camelot Spa.





After a lime sorbet palate cleanser, we moved on to the mains: quail stuffed with pork for her; and for me, roasted breast of chicken stuffed with mushroom duxelles, curried apple and pear purée, served with buttered baby vegetables a tomato based sauce. By the time dessert rolled around, we were ready to roll to our rooms. But we couldn’t resist the mango mousse set upon white chocolate and almond crumb, accompanied by watermelon, lychees and bird’s-eye chilli salsa.





After drinks at the bar, we turned in for the night. The hotel has 138 rooms, including two luxurious suites, each with spacious bathrooms and separate toilets. For a standard room you’ll pay R4 659. If you prefer something more extravagant, a suite will cost you R18 869.





Quills restaurant.





The Camelot Spa is one of the best spas. It includes a heated swimming pool and an indoor gym. Guests have access to free wi-fi and there is a refreshment section in each room as well as a bar fridge.



