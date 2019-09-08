The InterContinental Johannesburg OR Tambo Airport.
Located on the doorstep of  Joburg’s international airport,  InterContinental Johannesburg OR  Tambo Airport bustles 24 hours a  day. 

You will find the hotel teeming  with people either having business  meetings, catch-ups or checking in  for some shut-eye while on a layover.  I arrived on a Friday afternoon.

The air-conditioned reception area  was just what I needed – along with  the welcome drink. The hotel’s bar  area was a hive of activity.

Tempted to join in the fun, I  decided to stop by after dinner  instead.  After all, I had a dinner  reservation at The Quill, where my  plus one and I were to sample the  new seasonal menu.

The Executive Room.

The dress code is smart, so I  got to dress for dinner, which is  something I love doing.  As I made my way to the  executive room, which offers a view  of the airport, I couldn’t help but  notice the security measures in place.  You can only use the lift with a valid  access card. This made me feel safe.

After getting ready, it was off to  dinner.  Each dish was presented so  beautifully it seemed cruel to disturb  the work of art on the plate. With  a variety of starters to choose from,  we decided on a mix of pear and  blue cheese salad and kingklip served  with cauliflower, mushrooms and a  pinch of citrus salt.

The Camelot Spa.

After a lime sorbet palate cleanser,  we moved on to the mains: quail  stuffed with pork for her; and for  me, roasted breast of chicken stuffed  with mushroom duxelles, curried  apple and pear purée, served with  buttered baby vegetables a tomato based  sauce.  By the time dessert rolled around,  we were ready to roll to our rooms.  But we couldn’t resist the mango  mousse set upon white chocolate  and almond crumb, accompanied by  watermelon, lychees and bird’s-eye  chilli salsa.

After drinks at the bar, we turned  in for the night.  The hotel has 138 rooms,  including two luxurious suites,  each with spacious bathrooms and  separate toilets. For a standard room  you’ll pay R4 659. If you prefer  something more extravagant, a suite  will cost you R18 869.

Quills restaurant. 

The Camelot Spa is one of  the best spas. It includes a heated  swimming pool and an indoor gym.  Guests have access to free wi-fi  and there is a refreshment section in  each room as well as a bar fridge.

Images:Supplied