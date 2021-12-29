Africa’s first Voco hotel set to open in Johannesburg

And its new home is at The Bank, which is an architectural gem in Rosebank.

Voco™ The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank is a two-minute walk from the Gautrain Metro Express and is in the hub of Rosebank’s walk-work-play district.

This new hotel takes space, sophistication and artistry to the next level, with a range of beautifully appointed rooms and suites featuring the thoughtful, relaxed and unstuffy design so characteristic of the voco™ brand, as well as an enviable collection of original local artwork.

The upscale sanctuary in the heart of one of the city’s trendiest districts, an international business hub renowned for its shopping, art and design, and exclusivity, and delivers on the promise of its name – ‘to invite’ or to ‘come together’ in Latin.