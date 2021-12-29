Africa’s first Voco hotel set to open in Johannesburg
New hotel brand voco™ is set to open in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
And its new home is at The Bank, which is an architectural gem in Rosebank.
Voco™ The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank is a two-minute walk from the Gautrain Metro Express and is in the hub of Rosebank’s walk-work-play district.
This new hotel takes space, sophistication and artistry to the next level, with a range of beautifully appointed rooms and suites featuring the thoughtful, relaxed and unstuffy design so characteristic of the voco™ brand, as well as an enviable collection of original local artwork.
The upscale sanctuary in the heart of one of the city’s trendiest districts, an international business hub renowned for its shopping, art and design, and exclusivity, and delivers on the promise of its name – ‘to invite’ or to ‘come together’ in Latin.
Occupying six floors of the mixed-use building, the hotel’s stylish guest rooms are filled with thoughtful treats and comforts, including cosy bedding, luxury Antipodes bathroom amenities and fast Wi-Fi.
Double volume ceilings, chic modern bathrooms and valet parking complete this distinctive high-end experience, while business travellers will be delighted with thoughtful features such as the in-room hand-held clothes steamers and large workspace with international adaptors and USB ports.
For a taste of ‘voco™ life’, the exciting and modern mid-century inspired all-day eatery, Proud Mary, is located on the ground floor of The Bank building, while Workshop17, a haven for remote working, can be found just one floor up.
It also boasts a fully equipped gym.
Guests can enjoy in-room dining selecting from Proud Mary’s innovative menu featuring delicious small plates, salads, grills and a boutique wine list you would find at no other eatery in town.
With voco™ The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank’s leading global sustainable practices, guests are assured that their stay is both the epitome of comfort while being easy on the planet.
For the best available rates and to book at voco™ The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank, visit vovo™ Hotels.
Call +27 10 023 2600 or email: [email protected]