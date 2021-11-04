Anew Hotels & Resorts opens two hotels in Joburg

Covid-19 may have affected the tourism industry due to travel restrictions. However, other businesses like Anew Hotels & Resorts are still growing regardless. The hotel group announced the opening of two hotels this month, Anew Hotel Parktonian (formerly Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Parktonian) in Braamfontein and Anew Hotel Roodepoort (formerly Protea Hotel Roodepoort).

Situated near the Park Gautrain Station and Joburg Theatre, Anew Hotel Parktonian, with 300 rooms, a rooftop bar on the 25th floor, and conference facilities, is the brand’s biggest hotel. The Anew Hotel Roodepoort is close to business hubs like Clearwater Mall and Cresta Shopping Centre, Randpark Golf Course, the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens, Soccer City Stadium and the Johannesburg Zoo. “The Anew Hotel Roodepoort is in near the N1, linking the property to various suburbs in Johannesburg, including Northcliff, Krugersdorp, Soweto, Sandton, Johannesburg CBD and Randburg.