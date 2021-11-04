Anew Hotels & Resorts opens two hotels in Joburg
Covid-19 may have affected the tourism industry due to travel restrictions. However, other businesses like Anew Hotels & Resorts are still growing regardless.
The hotel group announced the opening of two hotels this month, Anew Hotel Parktonian (formerly Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Parktonian) in Braamfontein and Anew Hotel Roodepoort (formerly Protea Hotel Roodepoort).
Situated near the Park Gautrain Station and Joburg Theatre, Anew Hotel Parktonian, with 300 rooms, a rooftop bar on the 25th floor, and conference facilities, is the brand’s biggest hotel.
The Anew Hotel Roodepoort is close to business hubs like Clearwater Mall and Cresta Shopping Centre, Randpark Golf Course, the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens, Soccer City Stadium and the Johannesburg Zoo.
“The Anew Hotel Roodepoort is in near the N1, linking the property to various suburbs in Johannesburg, including Northcliff, Krugersdorp, Soweto, Sandton, Johannesburg CBD and Randburg.
“This location makes it easy for business travellers to connect to these key centres while still enjoying a peaceful and amenity-rich environment, complete with on-site dining, meeting rooms and wi-fi connectivity throughout,” says Anew Hotels & Resorts chief executive Clinton Armour.
About how they managed to pull off such big moves during the pandemic, Armour says: “We are a family business, and we bring those values to everything we do, while our entrepreneurial flair can help us take these hotels forward.
“Anew Hotel Parktonian has been run by Ron and Karen Spies and their family for many years, and our shared values very much lend themselves to a great working relationship. We’re incredibly excited to take these hotels into the future.”