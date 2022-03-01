Awesome water parks to visit in Gauteng

Splish, splash and have a blast at one of these water parks in Gauteng. The season of long weekends, school holidays and the final weeks of warm weather is upon us.

If you’re looking for fun weekend activities the whole family will love, look no further than a water park. With thrilling slides for the adventure seekers and picnic and braai spots to lounge about, there’s something awesome for the whole family to enjoy. 3 awesome water parks in Gauteng:

Happy Island Water World Where: Krugersdorp Cost: R220 per person

Happy Island Waterworld is proud to be Africa's largest wave pool, measuring 20 000 m2 and featuring hydraulic machinery that produces ocean-like waves at regular intervals. Two massage pools where their guests can bathe and unwind while being gently massaged in the cool water.

These pools are not heated, perfect for a refreshing dip. Then, if you prefer a traditional pool for doing laps, floating about or relaxing, there’s also one on-site. There are shady lunch sites located around the park for guests to picnic, relax, and have fun with their families. GOG Lifestyle Park

Where: Lanseria Cost: R150 per person Visit: gog.co.za

Visiting GOG Lifestyle Park Lanseria allows adrenaline seekers to create a one-of-a-kind experience in Gauteng. You have complete control over where you go, what you do, and how you do it. Their goal is to develop an adventure experience that would appeal to people of all ages. One of Johannesburg's most interesting attractions is the Lifestyle Park. GOG Lifestyle Park Lanseria has something for everyone, whether you're an adrenaline junkie looking to express your sense of adventure, a general outdoor enthusiast, a fitness enthusiast, or a family searching for a place to unwind.

For refreshing pool time fun, you can enjoy time at Spray Park, an inflatable pool equipped with awesome hamster balls to tread water in. Not a fan of the pool? There’s also a BMX track, kids pump track, and a climbing wall, to name just a few of the attractions. Cedar Junction

Where: Pretoria Cost: R120 per adult R100 per child from 2-12yrs Visit: cedarjunction.co.za

Cedar Junction is located on Lynnwood Road, Zwavelpoort, eight kilometres east of the Solomon Mahlangu (formerly Hans Strijdom) intersection. The park is an outdoor grassed area of 8.5 hectares with stunning views of the 2-hectare lake and the Bronberg Mountain range. It has a safe and secure atmosphere, with a tranquil country feel. They offer four sets of swimming pools and 16 water slides (all with weight and age requirements), catering to both young and old.