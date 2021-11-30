Bad break-up? Go to these luxury South African escapes to heal

Break-ups can be tough. Most people bawl their eyes out in front of the TV with a tub of ice cream, while others hit the dating scene in a bid to get over their ex. Some travellers heal their heartbreak and find themselves through travel. With picturesque views, lavish amenities and bucket-list worthy activities, there’s nowhere better than a luxury trip to get over your ex.

Luxury travel expert Helen Untiedt said many clients opted to get away after a break-up. She said she also found that some couples on the verge of breaking up travelled in an attempt to reconnect, or determine whether they should go their separate ways. “Travel does wonders for the soul and provides a perfect reboot and recharge after ending a relationship. Newly single travellers generally travel alone, though some take a friend for support.” They seek safe, isolated locations where they can recover from their heartbreak while still finding purpose in life.

“Most people prefer places that offer beautiful landscapes, nature and where they can take scenic walks. They tend to avoid hotels or places with too many people. They want as little intrusion as possible,” she said. “These travellers don’t want disturbances like TV or other distracting amenities.” Untiedt said break-up breaks take anywhere from four days up to two weeks. Here are some luxury SA stays you should consider if you are looking for time away after your break-up. PS: They make pretty cool solo travel ideas, too.

The Pavilion, Gauteng Set on a working farm in the Cradle of Humankind, The Pavilion celebrates the natural scenery with a glass and steel design. The property, often referred to as “the closest you can get to living in nature without being exposed to the elements”, is a 60m² glass hideaway that exudes sophistication and is perfect for those who seek a retreat.

Guests can enjoy drinks on the rooftop veranda, watch the sunset or cosy up indoors in quiet reflection. The two-sleeper property boasts a king-size bed, bathroom, BBQ area, pizza oven and kitchen facilities. As the aim of the trip is to heal and rediscover yourself, there is no TV. Rates start from R4 150 a night. Visit www.perfecthideaways.co.za

Synergy Treehouse, Western Cape With its endless ocean views and enchanting balau walkways, this is a place travellers visit to “rest, breathe and be”. Set in the coastal village of Scarborough, 40 minutes from Cape Town, Synergy features two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with high-end appliances, a plunge pool, a built-in BBQ, free wi-fi and valet parking. The garden is where guests spend their days, with chaises for those morning mimosas or afternoon reading sessions. At night, take in the peace and calm by the fire pit.

Leopard Mountain, KwaZulu-Natal Award-winning Leopard Mountain, a 5-star graded lodge in Manyoni Private Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is just the place one needs to get over a break-up. Book one of the nine luxury suites and soak in the breathtaking views of Msunduze River and Lebombo Mountains. Suites come with a private plunge pool, hammock, king-size bed and an outdoor shower.

