Budget-friendly family activities in Mzansi this December

The festive season is upon us, which means spending more time with your loved ones. And while you’re in the mood for fun activities, be careful not to break the bank, save some for January.

That said, you can still have a fun-filled break with these budget-friendly activities that you and your family can enjoy together. JOBURG Happy Island Water World

December is usually a scorcher, meaning you might want to spend some time cooling off in the water. You and your family can have a fun-filled day at the Happy Island Water World in Muldersdrift, Krugersdorp. Besides all the water activities to choose from, there is also a beauty spa and restaurants. Entry is R220 per person, R120 for pensioners and children under the age of 3 enter for free. Montecasino Bird Gardens

Children are usually fond of animals so a day out here won’t be wasted. Montecasino Bird Gardens features a walk-through aviary, where guests can discover 60 species of birds, reptiles, and small mammals. There is also the frog room, which houses scorpions, and spiders, too. Visitors from 13 – 59 years old pay R95, pensioners and children under 12 pay R66. Hotel guests pay R38.

Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site Get your family to learn more about the history of humankind by taking a tour at the Maropeng Visitor Centre Exhibition, where they will see all forms of life: the earth, the fire, the air, and the water. There is also an option to visit Sterkfontein Caves. Children under six enter for free, while visitors above six years pay R100. You’d have to pay separately for Maropeng and Sterkfontein visits.

Experience the forms of life at Maropeng. Picture: Maropeng. Rietvlei Zoo Farm Picnic Park During holidays, most kids want to connect with nature and be free. Pack your picnic basket and enjoy a day filled with food and relaxation while your kids play on tractor rides, pony rides, swings, steam train rides, mini zip lines, paddle boats, and electric scooters. They can also feed the farmyard animals or play in the jungle gym. Entrance is R40 per person, and children under two years enter for free. Activity tickets start from R20.

You and your kids can enjoy train rides at the Rietvlei Zoo Farm Picnic Park. Picture: Rietvlei Zoo Farm. Please make sure your children are under your supervision at all times. KWAZULU-NATAL

Ushaka Marine World Ushaka Marine World in Durban. Picture: Puri Devjee Ushaka Marine World offers kids and adults plenty of fun activities. If you’re an adrenaline junkie try out Sea Animal Encounters Island where you can meet a dolphin, feed a stingray, walk with the sharks or snorkel with exotic fish. Tickets are R154 – R202, kids under 3 enter for free.

At the Wet ‘n Wild waterpark, patrons can take a ride on Africa’s highest slide, while the kids can enjoy slides and other age appropriate water accessories. Tickets are R156 – R192, kids under 3 enter for free. At the uShaka Shipwreck Aquarium visitors can view all sorts of aquatic life and join the dolphin show and penguin and seal viewings. Tickets are R94 – R104, kids under 3 enter for free. Kids will be in left in awe at uShaka Marine World. Aside from these, Dangerous Creatures at just R62 per person is a must see attraction for reptile lovers and the Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure obstacle course for R195 per person will have you ziplining over those dangerous sharks. Kids younger than 6 are not permitted on the course.

Combo deals are also available. For more information visit www.ushakamarine.com. Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights 2022 Durban Botanic Gardens will light up for the festive season. Durban Botanic Gardens will light up for the festive season from December 2 until January 2.

The annual festive experience promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with illuminated trails that winds its way through the gardens, providing fun for the entire family in a safe and secure environment. This year sees new lighting displays, two food gardens, a festive market, magical characters and Santa's Grotto among others. Tickets are R55 – R80 per person and offers a magical experience that will leave lasting memories for you and your loved ones.

Snow Wonderland Durban might bring the heat this festival season, but kids and adults can cool down at Gateway’s Snow Wonderland. Durban might bring the heat this festival season, but kids and adults can cool down at Gateway’s Snow Wonderland. It is the ultimate wintertainment experience fit for the entire family. Patrons can build a snowman or make snow angels. There are also four adrenaline pumping snow slopes to try out or put your throwing skills to the test at the snow target wall.

Snow Wonderland has been designed to create the ultimate snow experience, all year round. There is also a seating area in the Wonderland Café and around the park for those that prefer to watch. And mom and dad can see their little ones from anywhere. Each session runs for 45 minutes and costs R105 for a full access ticket. There is also a discount for spectators. Children under 1 enter for free.

CAPE TOWN Labia Theatre File image: Ushers at The Labia Theatre, Sedick Tassiem and Christine Chitter. Photo by Michael Walker/African News Agency(ANA) Yes, catching a movie at the cinema in a local mall can be fun but there’s something about the Labia Theatre that brings a sense of nostalgia, it’s like watching a movie in a luxurious way.

You can sip on a drink and take it into the cinema while enjoying a movie. You can either go on a special date night or simply just enjoy a night out with family and friends, the retro décor and affordable movie tickets will have you wanting to visit every month. You can get a movie ticket and popcorn for less than R100. Rent a bicycle in Sea Point

If you’d like to be active and go sightseeing you can rent a bicycle from Up Cycles at the Sea Point Pavilion. Pedal your way through the promenade all the way into the city or Camps Bay, the choice is yours! Mayhaps stop for a snack along the way. Just be sure to return the bicycle at any Up cycle station. For an hour ride it costs R90.

The Chart Farm in Wynberg This is a truly beautiful experience, especially for those who enjoy nature and time away from the norm. Chart Farm offers a variety of roses which are rich in fragrance. While admiring the roses you can make your way to the farm stall and grab a coffee at the Chart Farm Café, which serves breakfast and lunch, and for those with a sweet tooth, an array of cakes.

What makes this farm unique is the rose picking aspect. You can choose to pick your own or select from the freshly picked. It is advised to bring along your own bucket or carrier. Bay Harbour Market