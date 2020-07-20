Canopy by Hilton Johannesburg Rosebank to debut in 2023

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hilton announced the group will open a Canopy by Hilton hotel in South Africa in 2023. The announcement of the 180 guest room Canopy by Hilton Johannesburg Rosebank follows confirmation earlier this month of the brand’s entry into North Africa with Canopy by Hilton Casablanca Les Arenes. An additional property in Cape Town’s Kloof Street is also under development. As a result of these new projects, Hilton now has over 10 000 rooms in its pipeline across Africa while the company’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand leads the continent in terms of both number of hotels and guest rooms under development, according to figures released by consultants W Hospitality. Hilton last year reached the milestone of 100 properties trading or under development in Africa. Canopy by Hilton Johannesburg Rosebank will be located on Jellicoe Avenue, amid a leafy upmarket suburban area famed for its vibrant art and cultural scene. The hotel is located across the road from the Keyes Art Mile precinct and close to the CIRCA modern art gallery.

Its design concept will be carefully crafted to allow guests to connect with the artistic fabric of Rosebank. Facilities will include a rooftop bar, pool and garden area that will bring the neighbourhood into the property.

The room concept. Picture: Hilton Hotel.

The hotel has been designed by GHA Architects and is being developed by Svelte Bespoke. Interior design is being undertaken by Tristan Du Plessis in collaboration with Svelte.

Canopy by Hilton launched in 2014 to appeal to travellers seeking locally inspired stays with each hotel designed to be an extension of its neighbourhood.

It currently operates in 15 destinations around the world with more than 40 properties in the pipeline, aiming to guarantee travellers unique and authentic experiences.



