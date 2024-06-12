City of Joburg launches door-to-door fire safety campaign targeting informal settlement amid winter risks

By Simon Majadibodu The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, has urged residents in informal settlements to refrain from using illegal electricity connections and to exercise increased caution during the winter season.

Tshwaku made this appeal at Kya Sands informal settlement in Randburg while launching a door-to-door fire safety and burns prevention campaign alongside EMS executive head, Chief Andries Mucavele. “The campaign aims to address the increase in fire incidents during the winter season by alerting residents about the dangers of neglecting electrical appliances and using illegal electricity connections,” Tshwaku said. “This can be controlled with extra vigilance in handling electrical appliances and refraining from using electricity that is not legally connected,” he added.

He mentioned that the Public Information and Relations (PIER) unit of EMS, responsible for initiating the door-to-door fire campaign, will be actively engaging with community members across the city to deliver educational programs on fire safety. “PIER has centres in seven regions, called Be Safe Centres, which provide educational programmes, such as basic fire fighting and basic first aid, for free.” Upon completion of these programmes, residents will be fully equipped to handle emergency situations.

“Fire safety education is crucial, especially during winter. In winter, EMS experiences a higher volume of fire incident calls, resulting in loss of life and property damage. This winter awareness campaign aims to decrease the calls received and reduce the risk to life.” Tshwaku voiced concern about the increasing number of fire incidents across the city. “From 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2024, EMS received a total of 1,883 fire incident calls, resulting in 303 deaths.

This adversity can be controlled with extra vigilance in handling electrical appliances and refraining from using illegal electricity connections.” He highlighted the uSindiso traumatic fire incident that led to the loss of 77 lives, urging residents to inspect buildings before moving in. “1,839 buildings in the Inner City have been inspected; 643 do not comply with the City's bylaws. We urge residents of Johannesburg to ensure they scrutinise their accommodation contracts and thoroughly inspect the premises before taking occupation.”

“If the building does not have adequate water supply, ablution facilities, and rubbish removal, there is a high probability that it does not comply with Johannesburg bylaws,” he added. Tshwaku said that residents living in informal settlements are the most at risk during the winter season. Visits are planned for informal settlements such as Zandspruit, Thabo Mbeki, Booysens, Vukani, George Goch, Inner City, and Alexandra.