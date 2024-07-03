City of Tshwane prepares for major Rand Water maintenance

By Ronewa Jessica Mashamba Rand Water will continue carrying out significant maintenance work throughout the month that will affect several municipalities in Gauteng.

This project is essential for extending the lifespan of the water infrastructure and ensuring a reliable supply during peak summer demand. The City of Tshwane, led by MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations and Coordination, Councillor Themba Fosi, has implemented several interventions to manage the water supply during this period. Fosi emphasised the importance of this maintenance, noting that it includes the replacement of bulk water meters supplying numerous reservoirs in Tshwane. To mitigate potential disruptions, the City has taken proactive measures. These include restricting reservoir outlets during the shutdown, optimising operations at the Roodeplaat and Rietvlei water treatment plants, and utilising spring water sources.

The City plans to maintain communication with residents through social media platforms and councillors’ WhatsApp groups, ensuring that everyone is kept informed throughout the maintenance period. Adjustments to the pumping schedule have been planned to ensure minimal disruption. On July 1, pumping will be at 60% for eight hours. On July 5, pumping will increase to 68% for two days, and on July 29, it will be at 76%. These adjustments are designed to balance the need for maintenance with the ongoing water demands of residents. Fosi highlighted that the City’s bulk water team remains on high alert, ready to handle any issues that may arise.

“We maintain a strong working relationship with Rand Water at both strategic and technical levels, including our current memorandum of understanding,” he stated. Residents attending the Springboks game against Ireland on July 6, can rest assured that the water supply to the Loftus area will not be affected. “The maintenance shutdown this coming Friday is on the Mapleton System, which will not impact the supply to that reservoir,” Fosi explained.