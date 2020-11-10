Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City to open in 2021

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City is set to open in the first quarter of 2021. The hotel, currently under construction, is the result of a land and building lease agreement with JSE-listed property company Attacq. Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City will be the sixth Courtyard Hotel within the group, adding to the one each in Pretoria and Port Elizabeth and three in Johannesburg. Once it is operational, the group will have 63 hotels in six countries offering 8070 rooms to business and leisure travellers. What travellers can expect The hotel has ten storeys and will feature a rooftop function area as well as a 100-seater conference facility. In addition to 164 rooms (16 of which are interleading), there are four suites, meeting rooms, a swimming pool and gym. There is also a large, independent restaurant on the ground level. The hotel group describes the décor as "modern yet elegant with soothing tones of fern and olive green livened up with splashes of tan and ochre."

The public lounge has a communal table with plug points as a shared workspace – socially distanced of course – and several comfortable seating options.

Double-volume ceilings on the ground level create an airy, spacious and light setting for guests entering the hotel, with interesting artwork and textures adding to the aesthetic appeal.

Full-length windows blur the divide between indoors and outside, making the most of Gauteng’s excellent weather and views. The public areas also feature various flooring solutions and wall coverings and are illuminated by original and striking lighting features.

The rooftop restaurant and function area are designed to wow. A large, double-volume, modern space makes the most of its lofty position to maximise the views across the city and spectacular Highveld sunsets given the hotel’s western orientation. Public bathrooms on this floor are monochromatic with black, white and mirror surfaces.

For business meetings and events there are three dividable 30-seater meeting rooms, which when consolidated can accommodation 100 people, or 120 people banquet-style with 15 eight-seater tables. There is wifi throughout the property and plenty of secure parking in the basement.

Andrew Widegger, CEO of City Lodge Hotel Group said their research indicates that this new concept Courtyard Hotel will be popular with our core market.

"The hospitality landscape has changed dramatically since we first conceived of this hotel as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the key offering remains in line with principal demand and trends, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new space.”