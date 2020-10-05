Discover the heart and soul of Soweto

A day tour of Soweto offers you the opportunity to experience the heart and soul of a city that is home to over two million people.

It’s a chance to soak up the electric atmosphere of a South African city that has risen from the ashes of a stormy past and today, vibrates with a sense of hope and optimism for a brighter and better future.

Take a stroll through the informal settlement.

Walk through an informal settlement and experience the community’s way of life. Drive past famous Soweto landmarks like Soccer City and Baragwanath Hospital, and visit the museums and memorial sites that commemorate the men and women who played a role in the fight for freedom and equality. End the tour at the famous Vilakazi Street; the only street in the world that was home to two Nobel Peace Prize winners, Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

You’ll visit Hector Pieterson Museum which captures the story of the infamous Soweto Uprising in the late 1970s; and Regina Mundi Church which played a pivotal role in the struggle against apartheid by allowing political meetings that were banned. You also have the option of walking through the home of the late Nelson Mandela and learning more about his early adult life.

A highlight of a tour of Soweto, with MoAfrika Tours, is lunch at a street tavern on Vilakazi Street or a popular restaurant at the base of the iconic Soweto Towers. Enjoy authentic African cuisine and sample the local brew while your guide shares stories of Soweto’s rich cultural heritage. If you’re brave enough, you can bungee jump off the tower’s suspension bridge that’s 100 metres off the ground.