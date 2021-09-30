Eat your way through South Africa this summer at these 6 new and local restaurants

Summer is approaching, and for many of us that means preparing for how we will spend our holidays. While most people flock to our different coasts to spend time at the beach, South Africa is also very well-known for its cuisine. Over the last few months, various cities have been announcing openings of amazing new eateries or new menus to try out.

And it’s clear that we locals are more keen for domestic travel than ever before, with recent data from Cheapflights showing a 12% increase in domestic flight searches from 2019 to 2021. Trip lengths for domestic and regional travel have jumped too, showing that people are looking for longer breaks. While you’re enjoying these longer breaks, be sure to try out these must-try restaurants around the country. Sanctuary Mandela, Johannesburg

The recently opened Sanctuary Mandela is a celebration of the late Nelson Mandela. Having once been the home of the late President and the headquarters for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, this boutique residence boasts nine rooms, with spaces for reflection inspired by his life. Eating here is an experience in itself. The menu is made up of some of Mandela’s favourite meals and prepared by Chef de tournant Mam Xoliswa Ndoyiya. As Mandela’s long-time chef, there is no better person to ensure that some much-loved favourites such as braised oxtail tortellini, Nguni sirloin, and coffee and Amarula malva pudding make it onto the menu. Radisson Blu Waterfront, Cape Town

Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace is not new, but their Flaming Fridays events are. These events are hosted on selected Fridays during the course of the spring and summer seasons. Guests are able to enjoy flame-grilled dishes, live entertainment and stunning views. Also, it’s worthwhile remembering that during spring and summer, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront hosts Dubai-style brunch sessions. Picture: Supplied Also, it’s worthwhile remembering that during spring and summer, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront hosts Dubai-style brunch sessions. Food comes in the form of all-you-can-eat starters, a platter choice for mains, rounded off with all-you-can-eat dessert. Guests will be able to enjoy live music by DJ Tanner and DJ Cosher who ensure that the vibe is always just right. Platinum Belt Lounge, Durban

Platinum Belt Lounge is described as an exclusive contemporary fine dining experience in the heart of Umhlanga, KZN. This spot is definitely worth keeping in mind for a date night, or a special occasion. Their menu is quite extensive, catering to most people’s taste. They also have an impressive bar area to grab a drink at before or after your meal. If you’re visiting with a group, try out their platters, which are great for family-style eating. Himitsu, Cape Town

This new spot means ‘secret’ in Japanese, and recently opened at Camps Bay Retreat, one of Cape Town’s favourite accommodations. As the name suggests, this restaurant is discreetly tucked away on the grounds of Camps Bay Retreat, and is the brainchild of Chef Cheyne Morrisby. Guests who visit this exquisite spot for lunch can look forward to exciting Asian-inspired meals, including Tokyo tacos, fire oysters and wagyu short rib gyoza. Shortmarket Club, Johannesburg

Earlier this month, South Africa’s most well-known chef, Luke Dale-Roberts, announced that he will be taking his Shortmarket Club offering to Johannesburg. The Cape Town restaurant has been open for a few years now, and serves up delicious fine dining experiences. Johannesburg’s Shortmarket Club will be headed up by Chef Taryn Smith, and opens in October 2021. Unlike Cape Town, this venue will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and will be located at Oxford Parks in Rosebank. Kruger Station, Kruger National Park