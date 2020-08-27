Emperors Palace earns 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Emperors Palace has earned a 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for its outstanding 2019 Travel and Dine Reviews. Situated next to OR Tambo International airport, Emperors Palace is home to four unique hotels, a health and beauty spa, a casino finest dining options and other entertainment options. The recognition comes after a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, before any changes caused by the pandemic. Complex Operations Executive at Emperors Palace, Clive Tavener called the recognition an honour. “As things are slowly returning to normal, and we are honoured to be seen as a preferred destination. We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering top-notch service and look forward to welcoming guests back again,” he said.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers and diners as the world begins to venture out again,” said Soni.

South Africa also dominated TripAdvisor’s best hotels in Africa list. Oyster Box, which offers views of the Indian Ocean and the iconic Umhlanga lighthouse, took third position. The 5-star-attraction were recently awarded No.1 spot in the ‘Top Resort Hotels in Africa’ category at the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards in July 2020. Other South African hotels featured on the list included Kapama River Lodge at Kapama Private Game Reserve, The Peech Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg and Cape Grace in Cape Town.