Enjoy a fun-filled family experience at a boredom-beating KidsCon Rand Show pop-up booth

If you’re not really sure what to do with the kids during the Easter break, Rand Show 2022 has the perfect antidote to boredom and holiday cabin fever. Bring the kids to join the fun at Rand Show’s KidsCon pop-up booth for a mix of engaging entertainment, interactive musical fun and terrific spot prizes.

The KidsCon pop-up booth is something for the whole family to enjoy. Kids can max out on merch and goodies for sale, including, toys, slime, Funko Pops and the latest KidsCon and Comic Con Africa stuff. Gamer kids can enter the Minecraft Tournament taking place on April 16 and 17, and stand a chance to win an Xbox; or they can come and play daily Fortnite and Minecraft free play competitions for spot prizes. For anyone with an eye for the theatrical, daily kids’ cosplay competitions will showcase the best dressed and most creative, bringing out all the superheroes within. Kids can also come dressed for daily cosplay competitions at 2pm to win some awesome hampers.

Six-year-old Lwandle Matlala from Dobsonville in Soweto participated in a beauty contest at the Rand Show, held in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya Budding pop-stars can sing their hearts out at daily Karaoke competitions at 12pm or test their knowledge in daily kiddies’ quizzes at 2pm. There’s a little bit of everything for every little kid. So if your kid is the next KidsCon Little Expert, then visit the audition booth and try out for the title of 2022 KidsCon Little Expert, where your child could be chosen to help decide and plan KidsCon 2022 and be part of awesome unboxings and toy reviews. How cool of an experience is that? If you’re in the mood to win win win! Don’t miss a chance to win a weekend away with Warmbaths, A Forever Resort. To enter, just snap and post a pic with the Speedy mascot at the KidsCon Pop-Up and tag @ForeverWarmbaths.

