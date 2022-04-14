Father and son released on bail after allegedly killing 12-year-old boy for breaking into their car dealership

Pretoria - The Vereeniging Magistrates' Court on Thursday released a man a and his son on R20 000 bail each after allegedly killing a 12-year-old boy for breaking into their car dealership in De Deur, Johannesburg. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Shafic Ismael, 64, and Bilal Ismail, 39, are facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, and two counts of kidnapping two boys aged 9 and 12.

Mahanjana explained that on March 22, the boys were caught by a security guard while trying to break into a motor dealership owned by the accused. “After being locked up in a room by the security guard, Bilal came with his father and assaulted the two minor boys, with the assistance of the security guard. Later that night, they dumped the minors at the Meyerton dumping site,” said Mahanjana. She said next morning, the seriously injured 9-year-old boy was found on the street in Meyerton by a man who was on his way to work and taken to the police station.

“When the police went back to the dumping site, they found the lifeless body of the 12-year-old boy. Bilal was arrested on 26 March 2022, his father was later arrested on 7 April 2022.” As part of their bail conditions, the accused have to report to the De Deur police station every Friday and they are not allowed to leave the jurisdiction of Vereeniging. “It was further added that they should hand in all their passports to the investigating officer and should have no contact with the witnesses directly or indirectly.”

