First international flight lands in Joburg as travel ban is lifted

Lufthansa is the first international airline to resume its scheduled service from Europe to South Africa.

LH 572 landed at OR Tambo International airport at 8:30am on Thursday morning, having departed Frankfurt the evening before on 30 September.

“Lufthansa is delighted to be at the forefront of the resumption of commercial travel into South Africa and proud to reconnect South Africa to Germany with the first international long haul flight to land in South Africa on the day the travel ban is lifted,” said Dr. André Schulz, General Manager Southern Africa & East Africa Lufthansa Group Airlines.

“South Africa remains an attractive destination for both German business travellers and holidaymakers and as Germany moves into winter, we look forward to bringing visitors back to South Africa and helping to boost the very important tourism sector again.”

German Ambassador Martin Schäfer echoed these sentiments: “This is truly an important moment.