First international flight lands in Joburg as travel ban is lifted
Lufthansa is the first international airline to resume its scheduled service from Europe to South Africa.
LH 572 landed at OR Tambo International airport at 8:30am on Thursday morning, having departed Frankfurt the evening before on 30 September.
“Lufthansa is delighted to be at the forefront of the resumption of commercial travel into South Africa and proud to reconnect South Africa to Germany with the first international long haul flight to land in South Africa on the day the travel ban is lifted,” said Dr. André Schulz, General Manager Southern Africa & East Africa Lufthansa Group Airlines.
“South Africa remains an attractive destination for both German business travellers and holidaymakers and as Germany moves into winter, we look forward to bringing visitors back to South Africa and helping to boost the very important tourism sector again.”
German Ambassador Martin Schäfer echoed these sentiments: “This is truly an important moment.
“After more than six months, international commercial flights are back and here to stay.”
From October 1, Lufthansa has reopened its three weekly connections between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, as well as two weekly connections between Cape Town and Frankfurt.
Lufthansa flight LH573, Johannesburg to Frankfurt, which will be serviced by a Boeing 747-8 (jumbo), offers passengers seats in all four classes, including First Class.
The direct flight will take place on a Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
From October 9, Lufthansa will also be operating LH577, a twice-weekly (Monday and Friday), Cape Town to Frankfurt direct service using an Airbus A340-300.