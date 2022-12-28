Flight delays at OR Tambo International: ACSA denies fuel shortage claims

Domestic and international travellers’ flights were delayed at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park because of refuelling issues on Wednesday. The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the delays were due to “challenges with fuel supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system” which was impacting the refuelling of aircraft.

pic.twitter.com/ZGrsmRBnpc — Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) December 28, 2022 “OR Tambo fuel services company (ORTAFS) used manual through fuel bowsers to fuel aircrafts. Technicians are on site and have resolved the issue. They are constantly monitoring the situation,” said ACSA. ACSA denied fuel shortage claims circulating on social media as OR Tambo trended on Twitter in the morning. On December 13, 2022, ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu said ACSA was geared up for the festive season and ready to handle the millions of travellers who would pass through the airport during the period.

Airports Company South Africa Festive Readiness Programme Media Statement. pic.twitter.com/6esD6KAGdq — Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) December 13, 2022 She said they did not foresee fuel supply issues. The challenges were a thing of the past after “various factors resulted in supply challenges, specifically at OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airport”. “We are happy to announce that fuel stock levels have stabilised and that all our airports have stabilised and that all our airports have sufficient stock to comfortably meet current peak season demand. We do not foresee any further problems with the availability of jet fuel,” said Mpofu. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he had been in contact with ACSA Management and was assured there was no fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport.

