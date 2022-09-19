Forget about that road trip! Foodies in Gauteng now have opportunity to experience flavours of Cape wine close by

The Western Cape is home to the vast majority of the South African wine industry and some of the country's most famous wine regions. The city of Cape Town serves as the epicentre of the Cape Winelands, a mountainous, biologically diverse area in the south western corner of the African continent.

A wide variety of wines are produced here. And what if we told you that if you are in and around Pretoria, you no longer need to travel to the Cape to experience the flavours of these wines? Well, restaurant-goers in Gauteng now have the opportunity to experience a range of tasting flights emulating the flavours and atmosphere of an experience in the Cape’s finest vineyards - without the cost of a road trip. These experiences - from the more traditional wine, cheese, and olives to the unusual, such as coffee and macarons - can be enjoyed at ‘The Tasting Room’ - a new concept that has opened in the heart of Waterkloof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tasting Room (@thetastingroomrsa) The Tasting Room concept is designed to provide the customer with a novel experience they can't get in their own province. Each month, they will feature a new wine farm with the best they have to offer so patrons can return time and time again for new experiences. This month’s featured wine farm is Haute Cabrière. A family-owned winery, Haute Cabrière has roots that extend deep into Franschhoek’s wine valley, heritage, and community. With a passion for creating quality wines and moments for people to share, Burgundian varietals are explored by the von Arnim family through pioneering blends and single-varietal wines, generation after generation.

The Tasting Room is open from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 9pm and on Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm. Special events, such as a Sunday winemaker’s lunch and evening dinners with the grower, farm owner, or winemaker, will require bookings. Located: 198 Long Street, Waterkloof, Pretoria.

