Forbes Travel Guide has revealed its annual Star Rating list for 2020, awarding Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff with the highest level of achievement - Forbes Travel Guide Five-Stars.
The announcement further establishes Four Seasons' leading position in South Africa and Johannesburg's luxury hospitality offering, as one of very few hotels in the country being first awarded this prestigious recognition.
As the only independent, global-rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, the Forbes Travel Guide is widely regarded as the authority in luxury travel, providing a trusted directory to the most discerning travellers. In order to attain a Five-Star rating, the property must demonstrate virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.