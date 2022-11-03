From Joburg’s Jacaranda trees to waterfalls in Mpumalanga: 4 things to see and experience at SA’s top destinations

South Africa is home to nine beautiful provinces and with that comes competitiveness between the provinces; people from Johannesburg will tell you why the City of Gold is better than Slaapstad, while those from Cape Town will insist that the Mother City has the best beaches and that it’s better than the warm Indian Ocean of KwaZulu-Natal. But there’s no need to compare – South Africa has something to discover and experience in every province. Here are some of the top things to discover at SA’s top destinations this summer.

Jacaranda trees in Johannesburg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joburg Jacaranda Trees (@jacaranda.jhb) During the spring and summer season, the Jacaranda trees in Johannesburg are a sight to behold. It is noted that it looks like a rainforest if viewed from the air, so if you’re lucky enough to experience a helicopter ride, you’d be able to see the true beauty with a bird’s eye view. This is one of the biggest man-made forests in the world. The forest is home to 10 million trees dotted around the City of Gold. This time of the year you are able to see the forest in different shades such as, purple and lavender.

And while you’re there and would like to enjoy a drink or two, Radisson RED Rosebank, Red Rooftop Bar & Terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the views. Sunsets in Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Landscapes (@capetown_landscapes) I’m one of those people who enjoys a good sunset, somehow it brings a sense of calmness and a new perspective on life. It’s one of those moments you need to capture, which explains why there is a #capetownsunset on Instagram where you will find 17 000 results showing you the beauty of the Mother City.

Summer nights are the best, as time seems to stand still and you can enjoy longer nights and fresh mornings; this time of year and into late summer the sun only sets after 7pm, closer to 8 pm. Head up to Lions Head or the Waterfront to experience breathtaking views of the Mother City. Sunrises in uMhlanga View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capt. Londy Ngcobo | Keynote Speaker (@blaqmermaid) Mornings are truly good morning in uMhlanga and Durban where you can embrace the morning light of peaceful sunrises over the ocean.

If you like to keep fit and experience the sunrise in a different way, there are morning running groups that take you out to the popular Bronze Beach. And if you prefer something less strenuous, there are a few yoga classes that you can enjoy in the morning as the sun rises. What a productive way to start your day. Waterfalls in Mpumalanga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lu-Lu & Mr. Washington (@miss_lu_sea) The sound of a waterfall feels like new beginnings. Graskop in Mpumalanga is one of SA’s popular attractions, with some of the best waterfalls, such as the Berlin Falls close to God’s Window, the Lisbon Falls – the tallest waterfall in the area – and the Mac Mac Falls and Forest Falls. While you’re there explore God's Window, Bourke's Luck Potholes, and the Blyde River Canyon, which are all popular among South Africans and overseas guests. There is no particular time to visit, but this time of the year it’s livelier, as many tourist make their way to South Africa during the summer and festive season. Each province in South Africa has something to offer and this is but a glimpse of what you can discover.