Fun activities to do when exploring Mzansi’s 9 provinces

With V-Day and the month of love upon us, it’s time to show your loved ones (and your country) some extra loving by taking your bae, a bestie or Gogo for a little Sho’t Left. This is the time to show your affection with a little adventure or relaxed experience right in our backyard. This month of love, let’s switch things up and gift experiences to create lasting memories.

Choose bushes over bouquets, beaches over balloons and views over flowers. Every relationship is unique, and there are so many wonderful ways you can make those you love feel special within your budget. So here are some fun activities to consider doing this month when exploring SA’s provinces in honour of love, according to Sho’t Left. Gauteng

Enjoy a lovely view of the city from The Living Room in Maboneng. Picture: Website Gauteng is home to a variety of rooftop restaurants that offer not only delicious cuisine but also spectacular views. According to Sho’t Left:“From the lively cityscape of Johannesburg to the serene greenery of Pretoria, you can enjoy an array of breathtaking landscapes. “Some of the most popular rooftop restaurants in Gauteng include The Living Room in Maboneng, where guests can indulge in organic cuisine while taking in stunning panoramic views of the city.”

Fun activities to do include paddle boarding and kayaking with your squad at Pretoria’s mock beach, a romantic self-drive safari in Krugersdorp or treating your family to a lovely dinner cruise in Vanderbijlpark. Limpopo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant's Nest & Ant's Hill Safari Lodge Horse Riding (@antsnest.antshill) “Showcasing natural springs, cliffs and indigenous trees like the famously thick baobab, Limpopo is tranquil and intimate, making it the perfect place for a chilled staycation. There are more than 50 reserves and numerous game drives,” said Sho’t Left.

Feel immersed by nature with your favourite person in Limpopo with activities like horseback riding and going on a safari experience. Mpumalanga View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kruger National Park (@krugernationalpark) Mpumalanga is dripping with gorgeous geographical diversity and often referred to as one of the most unbelievably beautiful places in Mzansi.

“This province is also home to the world-famous Kruger National Park, which boasts the most extensive diversity of wildlife in Mzansi,” said the Sho’t Left team. Intimate activities to indulge in include a walking safari or glamping on the doorstep of the Kruger. KwaZulu-Natal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by uShaka Marine World (@ushakamarineworld) “Known for its superb beaches, sunny weather, and incredible mountains. KZN also boasts a busy city life along with its beautiful scenery,” said Sho’t Left. Adventurous things to do in KZN include a day at Ushaka marine’s wet and wild park or experience an exciting Zipline while overlooking the Karkloof Forest. Western Cape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Table Mountain Cableway (@tablemountainca) Whether you are a budget-conscious traveller or have extra cash to spend. The Western Cape has various activities, places, and beaches to choose from that will make you feel loved. Spoil your friends or family with a shark cage diving experience, abseiling Table Mountain or raise your glass to love at a luxurious wine-tasting experience. Eastern Cape

“It is also known for its diamond mines and sparse density, making it an excellent place for a peaceful escape with your significant other,” said the Sho’t Left crew. Dreamy things to do include horseback riding in Kimberly and stargazing in the Karoo. North West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upside Down House SA (@upsidedownhousesa) Home to the Hartbeespoort Dam, with exciting attractions such as the Upside Down House, Little Paris and a Lion Park, North West is known for its tranquillity. This province is also home to the Sun City Resort and wildlife destinations. Family fun activities to enjoy include a world-class view of Harties with a drink in your hand on the cableway or experience the Valley of Waves in Sun City. Free State