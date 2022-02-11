Need creative date ideas? From hot air balloon rides to pottery painting, wine tasting and more, look no further than this list of fun and creative date ideas to try in and around Joburg. Fun date ideas in and around Joburg:

Game Drive Where: Mongena Private Game Lodge, Hammanskraal, Gauteng Cost: R250 per adult and R150 for children

Book: mongena.co.za View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mongena Private Game Lodge (@mongenalodge) Rattling over dirt roads in a 4X4, stopping off somewhere scenic for sundowners is the ultimate romantic date. The 4-star Mongena Private Game Lodge is conveniently located 35 kilometres from Pretoria, a direct drive on the N1. Nestled in the malaria-free north western region of the Big 5 Dinokeng Game Reserve, just 40 minutes from Pretoria and 1.5 hours from OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg. The 18 500-hectare game reserve is home to lions, cheetahs, elephants, buffalo, rhinos, and leopards, making it a true big five game reserve inside the borders of South Africa. An optional 2. 5 hours guided game drive at 9 am is offered exclusively to lunch guests at a discounted price of R250 for adults and R150 for kids aged 3-11 yrs. Honeydew Mazes

Where: Zandspruit 191-Iq Cost: R150 for adults and R100 for children Book: 073 795 2174

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Essop - Travel Blogger (@inafricaandbeyond) Honeydew’s giant mazes are the perfect outdoor activity for couples with the added element of adventure and surprise. In a team of up to five people, you’ll challenge yourself with their general knowledge quizzes whilst winding through pathways, avoiding dead ends and tracking your every move as you race against others to solve the secrets of the maze. The maze takes 90 minutes to solve, and once your answer sheet has been marked, each team member will deservingly receive a free refreshing ice cream. Hot air balloon safari Where: Skeerpoort Balloon Field