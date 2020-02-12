Ditch the flowers and chocolate this year and take your loved one on a magical sho’t left somewhere in Gauteng. As Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, it’s the perfect excuse to whisk your lover on a much needed holiday.
Here are some options:
Johannesburg to Pilanesberg
Distance: 2.5 hours
Why? Pilanesberg is a famous mountain range in the North West. The area is close to many attractions so you and your partner won’t be bored. Spend your days going in search of the Big Five at the Pilanesberg National Park, explore the Maze of the Lost City or splash about at the Valley of Waves in Sun City. The area is also home to a range of cultural tours, hikes and even hot air balloon experiences.