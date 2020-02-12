Gauteng sho’t left destinations for you and bae









Nothing like some Sun City fun to turn a weekend into romance. Picture: Supplied/UNSPECIFIED. Ditch the flowers and chocolate this year and take your loved one on a magical sho’t left somewhere in Gauteng. As Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, it’s the perfect excuse to whisk your lover on a much needed holiday. Here are some options: Johannesburg to Pilanesberg Distance: 2.5 hours Why? Pilanesberg is a famous mountain range in the North West. The area is close to many attractions so you and your partner won’t be bored. Spend your days going in search of the Big Five at the Pilanesberg National Park, explore the Maze of the Lost City or splash about at the Valley of Waves in Sun City. The area is also home to a range of cultural tours, hikes and even hot air balloon experiences.

Stay: The Kingdom Resort in the Pilanesberg National Park offers an all-encompassing holiday with a range of accommodation options and onsite activities. There’s the Acacia Terrace Café that serves up tasty meals, archery lessons, adventure sport, a Body Bliss day spa and free shuttle service to Sun City. Rates start from R1655 per room. Located at R556, Pilanesberg National Park. Call 086 126 9846.

Johannesburg to Magaliesburg

Distance: Just under an hour.

Why? Magaliesburg is rich with history, wildlife and outdoor activities which are guaranteed to make your loved-up weekend special.Travellers are spoiled for choice as the area boasts many interesting things to do. Start at the Cradle of Humankind, a strip of dolomite limestone caves that house fossilised remains of prehistoric animals, plants and hominids. Here you can explore the Sterkfontein Caves and Maropeng, the official visitor centre. Other pit stop options include Sable Ranch Hiking Trail and Bill Harrop’s Original Balloon Safaris.

Stay: African Pride Mount Grace Country House & Spa, nestled amid the majestic Magaliesberg mountains, showcases a charming blend of classic style, elegant luxury and natural serenity. Located at Old Rustenburg Road in Magaliesburg. Rates start from R4150 per room per night. Call 014 577 5600.

