Gauteng travel is prohibited, but you can travel abroad

GAUTENG leisure travel is prohibited, but South African travellers can take an international trip. Andrew Stark, the managing director of the Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa, said that as per the government gazette, passengers were allowed to travel internationally from Gauteng or travel through Gauteng to their final destination.

He said the company received queries regarding transiting through Gauteng, students returning to their residence or campus and international travel from the province. Stark said travellers departing and returning from international flights required a negative Covid-19 test, not older than 72 hours. “All protocols need to be strictly observed. In addition, even though travellers are allowed to travel to and from the airport during curfew, we can expect some changes to airline schedules over the coming weeks.“

What you should know if you are travelling to international destinations Travellers need to contact a travel professional before making international plans as some countries are accepting only vaccinated travellers. In addition, some destinations may require quarantine. According to Skyscanner's live interactive map, South Africans can travel to 43 destinations enforcing low restrictions. They are allowed to travel to the destination and are not likely to quarantine when they arrive at /from the destination.

The countries include most African countries like Namibia, Kenya, Mozambique, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Egypt, Chad, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Elsewhere, SA travellers can visit Mexico, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Costa Rica and Venezuela. Earlier this week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said restrictions on international air travel remained, with international flights departing from OR Tambo, King Shaka, Cape Town, Lanseria International and Kruger Mpumalanga International Airports. He said long-haul flight departures and landings at the airports were permitted during the hours of curfew.