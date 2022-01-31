Gender body retracts misleading statement on Covid vaccines

Pretoria – Following a backlash from the scientific community, the Commission for Gender Equality has retracted its recent statement about the impact of Covid-19 vaccines on women's reproductive health. On 16 January, the commission released a statement quoting from a medical journal article that alleged there were possible negative consequences of vaccination on women's reproductive health.

“We erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal which alleged possible negative consequences of vaccination on women's sexual and reproductive health. The (commission) wishes to withdraw and retract the statement unreservedly,” the commission’s spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, said. Baloyi said the commission acknowledged that issuing the statement had been a regrettable error. “We further regret that it led to unnecessary distraction of public attention away from our common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Department of Health said the commission had not considered all the available evidence and the substantial benefit associated with vaccinating women of reproductive age and pregnant women. The commission said it would co-ordinate with various health and medical experts to rectify any misinformation that may have occurred as a result of its statement. The commission has also encouraged citizens to exercise their right of to access information and take necessary steps to increase their understanding, through available medical information and expertise, of the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.