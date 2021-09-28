Get into holiday mode at these 4 work from home spots

Way before Covid-19 confined us to our homes and work-from-home became “cool”, if not completely necessary, increasing numbers of people had been saying goodbye to office blocks and long commutes. However, the four walls of your home office – or worse – your kitchen or living room over a long period of time can get a little unbearable, even if you’ve set it up for optimal production and minimal distraction.

Sometimes, getting out or finding a new hot desk can help you get out of a creativity slump, clear your mind or even push your productivity levels to new heights. And we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to make working from home a more pleasant – and in some instances, luxe – experience. Radisson RED Rosebank

The newest hotel kid on the block, Radisson RED Rosebank is the ultimate work-from-home hotspot. Its art-decked walls and mini-exhibition lobby will help get your creative juices flowing while fast wi-fi will make online meetings a breeze. Plan your day with breakfast or lunch at OUI Bar + KTCHN then head up to the RED Rooftop + Terrace for admin next to the pool and drinks and tapas waiting when you clock out. RED also boasts a reading room and six flexible meeting studios for when you want to get the team together, and the hotel’s state-of-the-art AV facilities and multilingual staff are on hand to help you plug in when it’s needed. For Capetonians, RED’s sister hotel is situated in an equally inspiring space in the Silo District at the V&A Waterfront.

OUI Bar + KTCHN: Open daily, 6.30am – 9pm RED Rooftop + Terrace: Open daily, 11am – 9pm The Business Exchange

Co-working and serviced office spaces are all the rage, thanks to the convenience and flexibility they offer to those looking for a comfortable space to work, without the hassle of dealing with rental contracts and the servicing of the space. The Business Exchange's (TBE) serviced office offering, with locations in Rosebank, Sandton and Morningside (with Cape Town and Durban coming soon), is ideal for those looking for either a co-working space or a private office on a month-to-month basis. Each one of TBE's buildings offers an on-site restaurant and coffee bar, with selected spaces boasting gyms and showers, too. Boardrooms and meeting rooms with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment are also available at each of the spaces.

Memberships from R2 500 for four days pp pm; meeting, event, co-working and private spaces available on request

Memberships from R2 500 for four days pp pm; meeting, event, co-working and private spaces available on request Zeitz MOCAA Yes, Zeitz MOCAA is a space to get inspired and view amazing artworks from the continent, but did you know it’s also a collaborative space with good coffee and food, too?

Adjacent to Radisson RED Cape Town, Africa's largest museum of contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora is only open four days a week (two of them being the weekend) but Friday meetings will never look the same when you're seated in the sixth-floor Ocular Lounge. Open all day, the space is peaceful, serves up delicious meals and has an extensive beverage list. You can also take a walk through the museum's numerous galleries, or, for a quick meeting, drop in at the Gantry Cafe on the ground floor for a coffee and croissant. Open Thursday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm, R210 per entry or free with museum membership (R290 pp)

Sanctuary Mandela Picture a tranquil setting surrounded by lush gardens in the heart of Houghton where former South African president Nelson Mandela once reflected on his day, amid a plethora of literature.

Now you can experience that same setting yourself at Sanctuary Mandela, the former home of Madiba that has been transformed into a boutique hotel. But checking in isn't the only option. The hotel sports two meeting rooms that can accommodate teams of 12 and 16, respectively, while day visitors can grab a table at the hotel restaurant, Insights, premised on Mandela's love of food and tradition.