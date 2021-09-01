Glamorise your backpacking trip with these luxury SA spots

When you think of backpacking, visions of hostel beds with stark walls and dim lights come to mind. In reality, this form of travel can be quite luxurious while still offering you all the perks of exploring a new country without any restrictions. If you plan your trip carefully, you could hop from a bed and breakfast to a hotel, lodge or even an Airbnb.

If you are looking for a little more luxury and sophistication, these stunning locations are a must for your next adventure: Richtershuyz Guest House, Gauteng View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richtershuyz Guest House (@richtershuyz) Richtershuyz is a luxury guest house in Brooklyn in Pretoria. Stretched over 2 550m² and eight indulgent suites, this guest house has been voted one of the most desired and recognised for excellence by Hotels Combined, Bookings.com. At Richtershuyz, the staff go above and beyond to ensure your time there is sublime and has every comfort, with complimentary wi-fi, laundry, car wash, parking, free access to the business centre, rock swimming pool and a scrumptious breakfast package on request. Visit richtershuyz.co.za

The Spa House, Western Cape This luxury retreat has walls of glass that overlook the pool and lush hillside of the quaint fishing village of Hout Bay. The grand structure was the brainchild of an award-winning architect and features loungers that appear to float on a blue lagoon. The mini deck is an adventurous hop across stepping stones, and the marble underwater spa includes a sauna, steam room and salt bath. With three bedrooms, baths and room for up to six guests, if you’re looking for a five-star escape while on your travels through the Western Cape, this would be it. Visit www.airbnb.co.za/ luxury/listing/20472795 Goble Palms Guest Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Barabanova (@kate.barabanova) This charming guest lodge in upper Morningside in Durban is a blend of tradition and elegance. The beautiful Edwardian buildings are set high up on the ridge, overlooking the sea and city. Here guests can relax and sip on a complimentary glass of sherry. Every morning you can enjoy breakfast served in the elegant dining room or on the colonial patio overlooking the pool. This location is perfect for travellers looking to enjoy city life, with Florida Road’s range of restaurants, bars and spas, as well as the golden mile, lagoon and beaches, practically on your doorstep. Visit goblepalms.co.za Southern Cross Beach House, Garden Route View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Cross Beach House (@southerncross_beachhouse) Surrounded by blooms and greenery, Southern Cross is a colonial-style home, tastefully decorated in the colours of sand, sea and sky. With a deck that seems to stretch outwards towards the ocean, the magnificent house consists of five en-suite bedrooms. While dining, you can take in the views of the bay and Tsitsikamma Mountains from the breakfast patio, where you can spot dolphins, whales and seals. Robberg beach can be reached directly from the house via a boardwalk, and its 5km of unbroken sand offers easy walking and jogging at low tide. During your visit, you’ll find that emphasis is placed on relaxed informality with truly heart-warming service. Visit www.southerncrossbeach.co.za