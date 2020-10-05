Growing passenger numbers prompt OR Tambo International to open upper roadway for drop-offs

In preparation for more air travel via one of Africa’s busiest airports, the upper roadway at O. R. Tambo International Airport has been opened for passenger drop-offs. Growing passenger numbers in recent days prompted airport management to adapt the drop-off and pick-up arrangements put in place when the lockdown was first eased, said airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule. “The time is right to further ease pandemic-related restrictions at the airport. “We are pleased to be welcoming increasing numbers of passengers every day and want to make access to the terminal easier for departing passengers,” added Khambule. The upper roadway is for drop-off only. Selected entrances to the terminal building from the upper roadway have also been opened. Branded banners have been placed at the reopened entrances.

Khambule says Ekurhuleni Metro Police will continue to control access to the upper roadway. Driver-only vehicles will not be allowed onto the upper roadway.

The lower roadway remains closed and pick-ups are not permitted on the upper roadway. Pick-ups should continue to be done from Parkade 2 South levels 2, 3 and 4 where the first 30 minutes is free.

If drivers are within the 30 minutes’ grace period, they do not need to get out their vehicle to go to a parking payment machine.

In related news, Lufthansa was the first international airline to resume its scheduled service from Europe to South Africa after flight LH 572 landed at OR Tambo International last Thursday morning.

From October 1, Lufthansa reopened its three weekly connections between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, as well as two weekly connections between Cape Town and Frankfurt.