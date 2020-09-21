Guns and ammunition found at doctors’ quarters at Bara

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Security guards have found a cache of guns and ammunition at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. The discovery was made in the early hours on Sunday, and Gauteng Acting MEC for Heath, Jacob Mamabolo expressed “deep concern” over the find. According to departmental spokesperson Kwara Kekana, the security guards found 47 bullets, three 9mm hand guns, two pepper sprays, two pair of handcuffs, an SAPS reflector vest and a police cap. “They were discovered at the one of the unoccupied doctor’s quarters which is due to be renovated. “The matter has been handed over to the Diepkloof SAPS who have since opened a case and are conducting further investigations.

“It is deeply concerning that an unaccounted-for assortment of ammunition was found in a space that is meant to look after patients’ healthcare. We call on the police to get to the bottom of this and ensure that if these weapons were used to commit any crime those responsible are brought to book,” Mamabolo said.

IOL reached out to Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters to find out it if there had been arrests and to comment on the police vest and cap. However, she did not respond.

Meanwhile, a man was shot in the leg in Klerksdorp by the owner of a house he allegedly tried to rob.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh said allegations were that a 33-year-old man was asleep on Friday when his wife woke him and alerted him about the footsteps in their house. The man went to investigate and saw two suspects taking their plasma television.

“The man retrieved his firearm from his safe and confronted the duo, who fled from the scene. As a result, the victim chased the suspects and in the process fired shots, hitting one of the suspects in the leg. Police and emergency services were called to the scene,” she said.

IOL