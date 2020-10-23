How much DJ Zinhle's luxury Bryanston apartment will cost per night

The luxury apartment South African personality DJ Zinhle has been teasing on social media is finally available on Airbnb. The “Umlilo” hitmaker spent months designing the apartment located in Bryanston in Johannesburg. “Decorating this apartment had given some so much joy... I also got a little help from my creative brother @zakjiks. cc @jiyane_atelier,” she posted on Twitter with an image of a living room a few months ago. The well-designed room showcases a chandelier dangling from the ceiling, plush set of chairs and colourful art. Another image she posted reveals the bedroom. The room has a green feature wall with white mirrors above the bedside table featuring a lampshade, flowers and candles.

AirBnB alert‼️



My apartment in Bryanston, Johannesburg is now available on AirBnB. https://t.co/HfuUPsvykN pic.twitter.com/xK6juCiHZy — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 22, 2020

The other bedroom runs with a striking yellow, white and black theme.

The apartment can accommodate four guests and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The listing says that Zinhle has "an eye for decor, so this apartment is decorated with the finest furniture, well-equipped kitchen and a dressing room of your dreams." (sic).

Travellers can expect high-speed uncapped wifi, HD TV with Netflix and Showmax and sheltered parking. Thie location is close to Sandton Medi Clinic and Sandton City.

The unit will cost R1 500 per night, and travellers need to stay for a minimum of two nights.

Judging by the listing, the month of November is fully booked. However, the last week of October and December is available.

Her tweet has since gone viral. People shared the tweet over 2000 times.