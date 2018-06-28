As the school holidays begin across the province, most families are getting ready to enjoy some much-needed quality time together, and for those who aren’t planning to vacation outside of Johannesburg this year, finding ways to keep the kids entertained can become a little stressful.

But who says you need to leave the comfort of your home city to enjoy a truly memorable, fun and relaxing family holiday? Here are a few great ways to spend the holidays on “stay-cation”, without ever having to leave Gauteng.

1. See Jo’burg like a tourist





It’s shocking how little of our beautiful city and its many incredible attractions most of us born and bred Jo’burgers have visited – from our world-famous museums and heritage sites to the resort and entertainment facilities that are right on our doorstep.





A great way to feel like you’re on holiday without leaving the city is to go out and try to experience local attractions. Make a list of the ones you’d like to visit and aim to tick off at least three during the school holidays.

2. Dinner and a show





When mum and dad need a little quality time of their own, all you have to do is call the babysitter, grab a pizza and find something awesome to do with your evening! Try to avoid the same old tired date night spots you’ve been going to for years and opt for something that you’ve never done before.





For example, a scrumptious dinner, followed by a fun and light-hearted show is the perfect way to spend an evening just the two of you – Emperors Palace is a particular great date night destination that offers a range of options to suit every couple.



