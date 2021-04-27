How to explore Johannesburg with only your smartphone camera

Johannesburg was established in 1886 following the discovery of gold. It is South Africa’s commercial, financial, industrial and cultural hub and the biggest city in South Africa. Instead of visiting a destination, capture the moment with a photograph.

HUAWEI shared four places you can explore in Jozi this Freedom Day:

Take vibrant wide-angle shots with Lebo's Soweto Backpackers

The celebrated establishment was one of the pioneering tourism businesses in Soweto to revolutionise what “township tourism” could mean in South Africa. The best way to explore Soweto is by taking a cycling, walking or tuk-tuk tour.

Lebo’s offers two-hour, half-day or full-day options. The routes include visits to places of historic and cultural interest such as Vilakazi Street, the Nelson Mandela House Museum and the Hector Pieterson Museum.

Dive into the detail at Constitutional Hill

Constitutional Hill, a former prison and military fort, is another place to learn about South Africa’s journey to democracy.

During its 100-year history, the precinct confined tens of thousands of men and women of all races, creeds, ages, social status and political agendas, among them Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Albertina Sisulu and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

You can spend an average of two hours exploring the various parts of the old forts, including a section for male prisoners known as Number Four, a women’s jail, an awaiting-for-trial block and South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court.

Get moody with lighting in Maboneng Precinct

The Maboneng Precinct is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in South Africa. A no-go zone until the end of apartheid in 1994, Maboneng has transformed into a lively urban area with blossoming art and culinary scenes.

What makes Maboneng so captivating is the vibrant and unique characters on its streets, buildings and restaurants and the people who come to enjoy its fine art galleries and museums, markets and rooftop bars. Maboneng has varied aesthetic, so you will want to capture moody pictures by playing around with the camera shutter speed and lighting for your pictures, which is common in street photography.

Capture slow-mo at Gold Reef City

This family-friendly attraction situated just 8km from the city centre features thrilling theme park rides and historical exhibits. The attraction hosts reproductions of buildings and businesses that represent the history of South Africa, particularly in the mining sector.

Additionally, you can tour a disused shaft of the Crown Mines, one of the richest gold mines in the world. The park also offers dedicated rides suitable for the whole family, as well as a petting zoo and other games. Gold Reef City is perfect for capturing motion pictures as well as slow-mo video angles with all of the twists and turns of the rides and animated faces of people enjoying themselves.