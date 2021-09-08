How you can enjoy these SA hotels without checking in

Hotels are more than just a place to lay your head after a long day of exploring. Some properties are pulling all the stops to attract all types of travellers.

Clinton Moodley suggests what you can do as a day visitor at these South African hotels. Radisson RED Rosebank Hotel deets: Radisson RED Rosebank, the second RED hotel in South Africa, is located at Oxford Parks, a mixed-use precinct comprising offices, apartments, retail outlets and restaurants. The Joburg hotel prides itself on creating an experience incorporating art, music and fashion.

Experiences: Their OUI Bar + KTCHN and the Grab 'n Go Bar eateries are perfect for those looking for trendy foodie spots in between tours. For those who want to chill by the pool with good music, their RED Rooftop is the place to be. Visit www.radissonhotels.com Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers Hotel deets: Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers offer sleek hotel rooms with panoramic views across Cape Town. The 5-star property is located close to Canal Walk Shopping Centre and other attractions.

Experiences: Day visitors can dine at the three restaurants: Towers Restaurant, Acara Pool Bar and Orah Bar. And those who dine at Acara can also enjoy the pool facilities. For those seeking some pampering, the Life Day Spa offers a few treatments to relax visitors. Visit www.marriott.com Hilton Garden Inn

Hotel deets: Hilton Garden Inn is part of the mega Umhlanga Arch project in Durban. The 4-star hotel is the first Garden Inn property in South Africa. Experience: Try the 1.8kg monster burger at Together & Co restaurant. Executive chef, Sibusiso Nhleko, describes it as the ultimate meal for that mate who loves a challenge. Not for the faint-hearted, this burger is loaded with 1kg of beef, 300g of bacon, as well as loads of cheddar cheese, caramelised onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion rings, coleslaw, toasted bun, and an in-house secret burger sauce. Visit www.hilton.com Hotel Sky Cape Town

Hotel deets: Hotel Sky, the newest South African hotel brand, aims to make a statement with its AI-powered robots, Instagram worthy backdrops, and its state of the art dining and entertainment options. There are Hotel Sky properties in Cape Town and Joburg. Experiences: The daring can try the Sky-Hi ride, located on the 28th floor of Hotel Sky Cape Town. The exhilarating, gravity-defying drop falls at the speed of up to 100km per hour. Book via Webtickets. The hotel also has an in-house restaurant, Infinity, that combines 360-degree mountain and sea views. Visit www.hotelsky.co.za/ Sanctuary Mandela