Hyatt to open its third hotel in Africa

Hope is restored in the tourism sector as global hospitality company Hyatt is opening another branch in Johannesburg. Set to open in October, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will mark the launch of Hyatt’s extended-stay brand in Africa.

As the company’s third branded hotel on the continent, the new hotel will boast 43 studio guestrooms and 19 apartment-style suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas, reminding guests of the conveniences of home. Additional amenities will include a unique concept for an alternative dining experience in the Treehouse, a market with grab-and-go snacks and drinks, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and an outdoor swimming pool. “We are very pleased to continue our work with Hyatt in South Africa to open the first Hyatt House hotel on the continent,” says Hamza Farooqui, the chief executive of Millat Group.