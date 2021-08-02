Inside The Catalyst Hotel, Jozi's hot new R175m property

The Catalyst Hotel in Sandton opened its doors this month. If the first pictures are anything to go by, the hotel is set to become one of Johannesburg's hottest new properties. Belonging to the NEWMARK Hotels, Reserves, Lodges & Residences group, the 206-bedroom apartment hotel is ideal for all types of travellers, catering to business, leisure and long-stay guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Catalyst (@the_catalyst_jhb) The R175 million hotel boasts premium suites with a spacious lounge, kitchenette, full bathroom and king bedroom with minibar and satellite TV, while the deluxe rooms feature a king or twin beds and a bathroom with a shower. Rooms come standard with plush mattresses, 300-thread count linen and Ben Sherman bathroom products. The hotel also features a 24-hour concierge desk and reception, gym, the Sanctuary Spa, conferencing facilities and the Kashew restaurant.

It is minutes away from the Sandton Gautrain Station, Sandton City and the Sandton Convention Centre. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Catalyst (@the_catalyst_jhb) Green travellers will appreciate that 90% of its power is supplied by roof-mounted solar panels and backed up by a generator that can manage 100% of electrical requirements during load shedding. Chief executive of Newmark Hotels, Reserves, Lodges & Residences Neil Markovitz said the pandemic delayed the hotel’s opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Catalyst (@the_catalyst_jhb) “The travel industry has definitely been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, but the opening of The Catalyst Hotel is a symbol of our commitment to helping revitalise and support the local market. “The property is destined to be a home away from home for our guests and long-stay visitors, offering easy access to the beating heart of South Africa’s business hub,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Catalyst (@the_catalyst_jhb) Robert Chifunyise, General Manager of The Catalyst Hotel, said the hotel offered a strong and authentic mixed-use experience that guests would appreciate.