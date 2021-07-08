IOL Travel itineraries: How to spend 48 hours in Johannesburg

If you hate planning your trip or creating itineraries, then you are in luck. IOL Travel will create itineraries over the next few months to highlight certain South African destinations. We offer advice on what to see, where to dine and have adventures, along with other tips to make your trip memorable.

This week we feature Johannesburg. Below is a guide on how to plan a 48-hour trip to the city - once lockdown restictions are eased. Arrive by 9am: Take an early morning flight to Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport. Arrange for a pick up to your accommodation. Lattelicious serves breakfast all day. It’s an ideal spot for a catch-up session with a friend.

For lunch, you can check out Pata Pata Restaurant. Have fun – create your own pizzas in their wood-burning oven. A decent selection of cocktails served in jam jars is also available. Location: 286 Fox St, Jeppestown. 7pm: After an eventful day at the precinct, The Marble restaurant will be perfect for a lovely tuck-in. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marble (@marble_sa) Marble stays true to the historic South African tradition of cooking on fire, not just meat, but a wide range of food such as fish, poultry, veggies, and breads.

At the award-winning restaurant, you can enjoy a wonderful evening out with delectable cuisine and the city's best views. For reservations, call 010 594 5550 or visit https://marble.restaurant/main-menu/. The next day 10am: Before exploring the city, have breakfast at Nice on 4th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NiceOn4th (@niceon4th) Their signature breakfast basket is a must-try. It's filled with poached eggs and bacon and covered with spicy tomato relish. If you're a pescatarian or vegetarian, you can opt for salmon or vegetables instead of bacon. Location: 37 4th Ave, corner of 14th street, Parkhurst. 12.30pm: After breakfast, check out the Green Tour with the city sightseeing bus. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Sightseeing South Africa (@citysightseeingsa) Explore top attractions, including Zoo Lake, the Johannesburg Zoo and the Military Museum, before reaching Constitution Hill. After the tour, you'll be invited to enjoy a delicious burger meal at Rocco Mamas. A 1-Day Hop On-Hop Off ticket for adults costs R149.00 and R100 for children. There’s a selection of tours, each with different routes to choose from.

For bookings, call 010 009 0095 or visit www.citysightseeing.co.za. 5.30pm: Sip sundowners on the terrace at Flames restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliff. The hotel is located on a hilltop with a view of the Johannesburg Zoo. You’ll enjoy scenic breathtaking views. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Joburg (@fsjohannesburg) For dinner, try their signature herb butter and seasoning, which comes with your choice of side and sauce.