Jetsetting with Janet: Adventure and culture awaits in Soweto

Soweto is a vibrant and energetic township in Johannesburg steeped in history and is a go-to destination for travellers seeking to experience authentic African cuisine and experiences. It is famous for the 1976 Soweto uprising that profoundly changed the socio-political landscape in South Africa.

The name Soweto is an acronym derived from South-Western Townships. On Jetsetting with Janet this week, Janet Pillai speaks to local business on why Soweto should be on travellers' bucket lists. Sakhumzi Restaurant

Located on Vilakazi Street, in between the homes of two Nobel Prize Winners, namely the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the late former president Nelson Mandela, is Sakhumzi Restaurant. Marketing and PR manager Lebogang Makola, says the restaurant focuses on providing tourists an authentic African cuisine experience. “We don't position ourselves as just a restaurant, people are coming home to eat to experience what it's like to have an African food experience in Soweto,” he said.

Soweto Towers For the adrenaline enthusiast, the Soweto Towers offers a range of heart-racing adventurous activities. Established in 2008 the vertical adventure centre was the idea of Nico Maybach, who has over 20 years of bungee and extreme sports experience.

Director of Soweto Towers, Sizwe Mathebula, said the cooling towers were decommissioned by Eskom, and now offer bungee jumping, scad freefalling, wall climbing and paintballing. SoWetoo Hop On and Off Tours Encounter the eclectic atmosphere of Soweto with the SoWetoo Hop On and Off Tours.

Director, Kgomotso Pooe, said the tour is a great way to learn the history of Johannesburg on board the double decker sightseeing bus. Tourists can ride through the city's historic neighborhoods and see fascinating attractions, many related to the struggle against apartheid. “Our Hop On and Off Tours is the quickest and the most affordable way to get into Soweto,” said Pooe.