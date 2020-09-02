Joburg hotel has rooms that represent different African countries

BON Hotels has added Africlassic Rivonia by BON Hotels to its list of properties this month. The hotel, which pays homage to the African continent, is a family-owned and operated hotel run by the Van Sandwyk family, who established the business in 2004. It is located at Braamfontein Spruit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Jan Van Sandwyk, owner of the Africlassic Rivonia by BON Hotels, shares some of the hotel's attractive features. “What truly makes this hotel special is that each of the rooms represents a different African country, each telling its own story with its authentic decor and design. The artefacts inside each room also reflect a deep love for the African continent and all its inhabitants, making it a fascinating destination,” said Van Sandwyk. Picture: Supplied. Pieter Van Eck, Group Development Director of BON Hotels, said they were delighted to begin this journey with the Africlassic Rivonia property.

"This beautiful accommodation will give the tourism industry a much-needed boost. We are excited to see the benefits of this venture not only for BON Hotels but for the people of the area working to make it a success,” said Van Eck.

The superior king room represents Lesotho. Picture: Supplied.

Guy Stehlik, CEO BON Hotels, said the brand hopes to see other Africlassic by BON Hotels on the continent.

"We welcome discussions with hotel owners with unique African-themed hotels and lodges to make contact with us," he said.

The luxury queen room represents Burkina Faso. Picture: Supplied.

He said measures have been put in place to ensure all staff members, guests and visitors are protected at all times when they visit.

This luxury queen room represents Ghana. Picture: Supplied.

The measures include clear screens at the reservation counters, ongoing deep sanitisation processes as well as training on hygiene procedures. Everyone at the hotel will also be required to wear face masks at all times.