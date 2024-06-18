Joburg residents brace for 37 days’ water supply disruptions

By Simon Majadibodu Water taps across Joburg will go dry for 37 days due to “extensive maintenance” by Rand Water on its infrastructure, which will impact the water supply to Joburg Water's systems supplied by the Palmeit and Eikenhof pump stations, as well as the Daleside Booster station.

This follows an announcement by Rand Water, the bulk supplier, that it will undertake an extensive proactive maintenance of its infrastructure from June 22 to July 29. Rand Water says the initiative is to preserve the quality and integrity of the infrastructure and extending its lifespan. Following that, Joburg Water issued a statement cautioning residents about reduced water pressure due to maintenance affecting Rand Water's systems.

“The maintenance work will affect Johannesburg Water’s systems that are supplied by Palmeit and Eikenhof pump stations, as well as the Daleside Booster Station,” reads the statement. “It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored.” Nombuso Shabalala, Joburg Water’s spokesperson added, “This maintenance will affect the following Joburg Water systems, Randburg, Roodepoort, Sandton, Midrand, Southern Central of Joburg, Lenasia, Ennerdale and Orange Farm.”

Joburg Water added that arrangement for alternative water supply at strategic areas such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres. Shabalala encouraged the residents to store water in preparation for the planned maintenance. The schedule for the maintenance is as follows:

June 24 – No pumping at Daleside Booster Station for four hours, but, Zwartkopjes will be pumping at 50%

June 24 to 27 – Eikenhof pump station will be pumping at 50% for eight hours and 67% for the remaining 64 hours

June 26 to June 13 – Eikenhof pump station will be pumping at 83% for eight hours

July 1 – Palmiet pump station will be pumping at 60% for eight hours

July 15 – Palmiet pump station pumping will be reduced to 68% for 50 hours

July 29 – Palmiet pump station will be reduced to 67% for 40 hours. Meanwhile, Joburg Water systems which are supplied by Eikenhof pump station include, Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando, Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central such as Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs. The Palmiet pump station supplies all Sandton and Midrand systems, South Hills Tower, as well as Alexandra, Randjieslagte and Linksfield reservoirs. While Daleside pump station supplies Orange Farm, Ennerdale, and Lawley reservoirs and the Zwartkopjes pump stations supplies Joburg CBD, Hector Norris pump station, Parktown, Berea, Yeoville, and Forest Hill.