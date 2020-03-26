Johannesburg guesthouse converts into covid-19 self-isolation facility
Hands On Retreat, a 4-star guesthouse and wellness centre, has converted its establishment into a coronavirus monitored self-isolation facility. The property is based in Craighall in Johannesburg.
The guesthouse revealed that they brainstormed ideas with medical and psychological professionals. Hands On Retreat found that their facilities with an abundance of outdoor areas and private garden entrances were uniquely suited for this purpose.
The guesthouse revealed: “We are teaming with a qualified healthcare professional who will monitor guests and be on hand to advise them on a daily basis.
“Guests who abide by our strict isolation rules will have access to our serene country-like retreat's lavish garden to receive guests and carry on with family and business life as far as possible.
“Our Coronavirus Monitored Self-Isolation facility provides the opportunity for companies and households to ensure the best self-isolation for employees and loved ones without risking the home or office environment.”
There will be six units. Each unit has its own entrance accessible from the outside, so there are no corridors to share with others. According to the website, all units have a kitchenette, en-suite bathroom with both shower and bath, Netflix and complimentary wifi.
Meals are available at extra cost, or the family or delivery service can bring them. All meals are to be eaten inside the units or in the garden. Hands On’s usual spa services will not be available during this time but will monitor the situation based on the National Department of Health.
For further information, call 011 326 0066 or email [email protected]
Visit https://sites.google.com/handsonretreat.co.za/handsonretreat/hands-on-retreat