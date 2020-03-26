Johannesburg guesthouse converts into covid-19 self-isolation facility

Hands On Retreat, a 4-star guesthouse and wellness centre, has converted its establishment into a coronavirus monitored self-isolation facility. The property is based in Craighall in Johannesburg.

The guesthouse revealed that they brainstormed ideas with medical and psychological professionals. Hands On Retreat found that their facilities with an abundance of outdoor areas and private garden entrances were uniquely suited for this purpose.

The guesthouse revealed: “We are teaming with a qualified healthcare professional who will monitor guests and be on hand to advise them on a daily basis.

“Guests who abide by our strict isolation rules will have access to our serene country-like retreat's lavish garden to receive guests and carry on with family and business life as far as possible.

“Our Coronavirus Monitored Self-Isolation facility provides the opportunity for companies and households to ensure the best self-isolation for employees and loved ones without risking the home or office environment.”