Learner fatally stabbed by another learner at a school in Alexandra

Pretoria - Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi on Monday “strongly” condemned the stabbing of a Grade 8 learner from Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra allegedly by a fellow learner. Lesufi said the “unacceptable” incident took place on Monday

“We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner allegedly, at the expense of his peer on school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. The SGB [school governing body] must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” said Lesufi. “We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of the learner.” Lesufi is scheduled to visit the school and the family of the deceased learner on Tuesday.

The Gauteng department of education said the fatal incident is alleged to have occurred on Monday at around midday when the school’s disciplinary committee was dealing with a fight that involved other three learners. “In the midst of that intervention, it was reported that a learner was allegedly stabbed to death by another learner outside a classroom,” according to the provincial education officials. “Accordingly, emergency services were immediately contacted to attend the scene, however, the learner was certified dead upon their arrival. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The Gauteng education department said its psycho social team will support the school, the family and all the people affected by the incident. Last year, a Grade 10 learner in Gauteng was arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil to death. The deceased was a 14-year-old pupil at Freedom Park Secondary School. The teenager is believed to have died not far from his home.