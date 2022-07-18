Lerato Kganyago responds to report questioning her ownership of luxury hotel

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago is once again making headlines following a report that questioned her ownership status of the luxury 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa. In February, the Metro FM DJ shared news of her newest business venture, being the owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, which also contains a restaurant called Amour.

The announcement was made on Valentine's Day, which the award-winning personality is known to celebrate in lavish style thanks to her partner, businessman Thami Ndlela, who always surprises her with OTT gifts. On the business page of Kganyago’s new business, the hotel is described as being “Perched high against the eastern mountainside of Northcliff Hill.” 12 on Hillel Guest Manor offers the discerning guest luxury accommodation in a tranquil setting. The rates for the ’penthouse’ is R50 000 per night for a maximum of four adults - this includes a complimentary breakfast. The ’luxury room’ will cost you significantly less, with one night for a maximum of two adults at R5000.

City Press reported that sources claim that Kganyago is only the “face of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, not its owner”. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kganyago subtly responded to the buzz around her name and is clearly sticking to her story and reminding her fans and followers that she always has the last laugh. Lerato Kganyago takes to her Instagram stories to address report questioning her ownership of luxury hotel “Watch black twitter get excited over cheap journalism… Wonder what will they say when they find out the actual truth. Hope they keep the same energy,” she wrote.

