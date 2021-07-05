Level 4: SANParks adjusts rules for visits to national parks
Following the announcement that South Africa will move to adjusted level 4 lockdown, South African National Parks has informed guests of key changes to its hospitality and tourism services in its various national parks.
“SANParks, in complying with government regulations, has made the requisite amendments, particularly for travellers to our national parks originating from the Gauteng province,” said acting chief executive Dr Luthando Dziba.
The rules for clients from Gauteng with exiting reservations:
- There will be no blanket cancellation of bookings for guests residing in Gauteng. Instead, those holding reservations valid from June 28 to July 11, 2021 will be contacted via telephone and email to establish whether their bookings should be postponed or cancelled.
- Guests are also encouraged to contact reservations at 012 428 9111, 082 233 9111 or [email protected] if they are unsure about their reservation.
- Where cancellation is the only option, cancellation fees will not be charged and clients will be provided with the option to claim a full refund or have their deposit be kept on credit-on-hold for future reservations.
- Gauteng residents occupying SANParks accommodation facilities will be permitted to remain in the parks for the duration of their reserved stay, as the regulations permit for persons who were outside the province when the regulations came into force, a one-off trip to return to their places of residence.
All gatherings at beaches and picnic sites within the national parks are prohibited. The dining facilities and restaurants within the national parks will operate on the basis of off-site consumption and therefore no sit-down dining will be allowed.
Dziba said that while SANParks understands the inconvenience and the frustration that might create, “our reservations and park teams on the ground are on hand to assist in adherence with the law”.