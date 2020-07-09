LISTEN: OR Tambo urges travellers to complete health questionnaires before arriving at airport
Management of OR Tambo International Airport have appealed to passengers to ensure that the required traveller health questionnaire is completed before arrival at the entrance to the domestic terminal.
“In recent days we have begun experience longer queues at the terminal entrance points because many passengers have not completed the required health questionnaire. This means that there are increasing numbers of passengers gathering around the entrance filling in the forms,” said airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule.
She added that OR Tambo is processing greater numbers of passengers as travel for business purposes gradually recovers.
Khambule said that providing completed traveller health questionnaires is a requirement before passengers can be allowed into the terminal buildings.
“So far, we have experienced good cooperation from passengers in terms of abiding by the compulsory mask and other regulations, including provision of the necessary business travel documents.
“We therefore appeal to passengers to avoid delays at the entrance by ensuring that they have filled in the forms before they get to the airport.”
The traveller health questionnaire is provided on airline websites when making a flight reservation. It can also be downloaded at this link on the website of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).
From July 1, several more SA airports have started operating. The airports which resumed operation includes Bram Fischer International Airport, Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, Pietermaritzburg Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, Richardsbay Airport, Skukuza Airport and Upington International Airport.
They join the original four airports that commenced flight operations in phase 1, including OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka and Lanseria International Airport.